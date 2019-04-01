iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amtek Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.75
(0.00%)
Apr 1, 2019|03:29:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amtek Auto Ltd

Amtek Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2015Sep-2014

Profit before tax

-1,539.74

-641.29

-344.01

472.03

Depreciation

-568.76

-294.72

-525.13

-329.03

Tax paid

619.53

316.92

71.63

-148.67

Working capital

-1,128.99

-179.51

-429.24

93.52

Other operating items

Operating

-2,617.96

-798.6

-1,226.76

87.85

Capital expenditure

764.71

-1,553.67

1,831.85

1,826.84

Free cash flow

-1,853.25

-2,352.27

605.08

1,914.69

Equity raised

9,063.49

10,190.22

10,249.74

9,531.64

Investing

61.76

-71.66

70.58

-123.02

Financing

5,694.56

2,998.7

4,239.23

2,806.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

11.02

Net in cash

12,966.55

10,764.97

15,164.65

14,141.23

Amtek Auto Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amtek Auto Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.