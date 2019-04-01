Amtek Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2015
|Sep-2014
Profit before tax
-1,539.74
-641.29
-344.01
472.03
Depreciation
-568.76
-294.72
-525.13
-329.03
Tax paid
619.53
316.92
71.63
-148.67
Working capital
-1,128.99
-179.51
-429.24
93.52
Other operating items
Operating
-2,617.96
-798.6
-1,226.76
87.85
Capital expenditure
764.71
-1,553.67
1,831.85
1,826.84
Free cash flow
-1,853.25
-2,352.27
605.08
1,914.69
Equity raised
9,063.49
10,190.22
10,249.74
9,531.64
Investing
61.76
-71.66
70.58
-123.02
Financing
5,694.56
2,998.7
4,239.23
2,806.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
11.02
Net in cash
12,966.55
10,764.97
15,164.65
14,141.23
