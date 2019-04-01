Amtek Auto Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
717.78
381.32
111.11
49.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.69
-104.36
289.95
-10,559.07
Net Worth
687.09
276.96
401.06
-10,509.42
Minority Interest
Debt
242.99
538.55
444.26
10,761.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
930.08
815.51
845.32
252.13
Fixed Assets
757.47
696.29
771.78
1,945.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
111.58
115.61
58.68
-1,796.88
Inventories
85.77
67.35
64
101.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
73.96
63.93
48.78
62.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
29.2
58.04
82.01
286.19
Sundry Creditors
-43.25
-48.64
-61.84
-259.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.1
-25.07
-74.27
-1,986.37
Cash
61.03
3.63
14.85
103.17
Total Assets
930.08
815.53
845.31
252.13
