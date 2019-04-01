iifl-logo-icon 1
Amtek Auto Ltd Balance Sheet

2.75
(0.00%)
Apr 1, 2019|03:29:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

717.78

381.32

111.11

49.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.69

-104.36

289.95

-10,559.07

Net Worth

687.09

276.96

401.06

-10,509.42

Minority Interest

Debt

242.99

538.55

444.26

10,761.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

930.08

815.51

845.32

252.13

Fixed Assets

757.47

696.29

771.78

1,945.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

111.58

115.61

58.68

-1,796.88

Inventories

85.77

67.35

64

101.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

73.96

63.93

48.78

62.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

29.2

58.04

82.01

286.19

Sundry Creditors

-43.25

-48.64

-61.84

-259.93

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-34.1

-25.07

-74.27

-1,986.37

Cash

61.03

3.63

14.85

103.17

Total Assets

930.08

815.53

845.31

252.13

