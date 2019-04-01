iifl-logo-icon 1
Amtek Auto Ltd Key Ratios

2.75
(0.00%)
Apr 1, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2015Sep-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

199.89

-89.87

-3.2

50.47

Op profit growth

115.18

-86.5

-32.66

46.69

EBIT growth

-93.75

-145.83

-50.99

42.85

Net profit growth

135.35

23.3

-216.37

102.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.78

19.2

14.4

20.7

EBIT margin

-0.76

-36.61

8.08

15.97

Net profit margin

-63.06

-80.36

-6.59

5.48

RoCE

-0.17

-2.69

4.94

9.48

RoNW

-18.42

-5.34

-3.51

2.85

RoA

-3.6

-1.48

-1

0.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

42.58

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.5

Cash EPS

-143.91

-67.39

-97.26

-6.12

Book value per share

105.86

228.91

277.6

354.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

4.72

P/CEPS

-0.23

-0.45

-0.45

-32.88

P/B

0.31

0.13

0.15

0.56

EV/EBIDTA

22.63

-55.68

5.76

6.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

2.13

Tax payout

-42.18

-38.52

25.35

-30.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

154.23

639.68

65.32

56.77

Inventory days

180.7

754.83

80.93

68.82

Creditor days

-117.25

-463.83

-34.9

-31.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.02

0.86

-0.82

-2.23

Net debt / equity

5.48

2.64

2.06

2.16

Net debt / op. profit

23.04

46.83

5.98

5.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.43

-66.67

-52.29

-51.27

Employee costs

-12.27

-4.32

-16.29

-13.65

Other costs

-27.51

-9.78

-17

-14.36

