|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2015
|Sep-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
199.89
-89.87
-3.2
50.47
Op profit growth
115.18
-86.5
-32.66
46.69
EBIT growth
-93.75
-145.83
-50.99
42.85
Net profit growth
135.35
23.3
-216.37
102.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.78
19.2
14.4
20.7
EBIT margin
-0.76
-36.61
8.08
15.97
Net profit margin
-63.06
-80.36
-6.59
5.48
RoCE
-0.17
-2.69
4.94
9.48
RoNW
-18.42
-5.34
-3.51
2.85
RoA
-3.6
-1.48
-1
0.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
42.58
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.5
Cash EPS
-143.91
-67.39
-97.26
-6.12
Book value per share
105.86
228.91
277.6
354.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
4.72
P/CEPS
-0.23
-0.45
-0.45
-32.88
P/B
0.31
0.13
0.15
0.56
EV/EBIDTA
22.63
-55.68
5.76
6.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
2.13
Tax payout
-42.18
-38.52
25.35
-30.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
154.23
639.68
65.32
56.77
Inventory days
180.7
754.83
80.93
68.82
Creditor days
-117.25
-463.83
-34.9
-31.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.02
0.86
-0.82
-2.23
Net debt / equity
5.48
2.64
2.06
2.16
Net debt / op. profit
23.04
46.83
5.98
5.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.43
-66.67
-52.29
-51.27
Employee costs
-12.27
-4.32
-16.29
-13.65
Other costs
-27.51
-9.78
-17
-14.36
