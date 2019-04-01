iifl-logo-icon 1
Amtek Auto Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.75
(0.00%)
Apr 1, 2019|03:29:02 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2015Sep-2014

Revenue

1,949.88

1,505.16

3,740.81

3,950.68

yoy growth (%)

29.54

-59.76

-5.31

30.84

Raw materials

-1,238.77

-1,005.71

-2,377.98

-2,335.15

As % of sales

63.53

66.81

63.56

59.1

Employee costs

-109.11

-64.09

-138.31

-146.8

As % of sales

5.59

4.25

3.69

3.71

Other costs

-240.34

-145.2

-301.81

-287.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.32

9.64

8.06

7.27

Operating profit

361.65

290.15

922.69

1,181.15

OPM

18.54

19.27

24.66

29.89

Depreciation

-568.76

-294.72

-525.13

-329.03

Interest expense

-1,365.21

-642.97

-774.54

-429.11

Other income

32.57

6.24

32.96

49.01

Profit before tax

-1,539.74

-641.29

-344.01

472.03

Taxes

619.53

316.92

71.63

-148.67

Tax rate

-40.23

-49.41

-20.82

-31.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-920.21

-324.37

-272.38

323.35

Exceptional items

-703.77

-413.99

156.79

0

Net profit

-1,623.99

-738.36

-115.58

323.35

yoy growth (%)

119.94

538.79

-135.74

-28.25

NPM

-83.28

-49.05

-3.08

8.18

