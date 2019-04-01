Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2015
|Sep-2014
Revenue
1,949.88
1,505.16
3,740.81
3,950.68
yoy growth (%)
29.54
-59.76
-5.31
30.84
Raw materials
-1,238.77
-1,005.71
-2,377.98
-2,335.15
As % of sales
63.53
66.81
63.56
59.1
Employee costs
-109.11
-64.09
-138.31
-146.8
As % of sales
5.59
4.25
3.69
3.71
Other costs
-240.34
-145.2
-301.81
-287.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.32
9.64
8.06
7.27
Operating profit
361.65
290.15
922.69
1,181.15
OPM
18.54
19.27
24.66
29.89
Depreciation
-568.76
-294.72
-525.13
-329.03
Interest expense
-1,365.21
-642.97
-774.54
-429.11
Other income
32.57
6.24
32.96
49.01
Profit before tax
-1,539.74
-641.29
-344.01
472.03
Taxes
619.53
316.92
71.63
-148.67
Tax rate
-40.23
-49.41
-20.82
-31.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-920.21
-324.37
-272.38
323.35
Exceptional items
-703.77
-413.99
156.79
0
Net profit
-1,623.99
-738.36
-115.58
323.35
yoy growth (%)
119.94
538.79
-135.74
-28.25
NPM
-83.28
-49.05
-3.08
8.18
