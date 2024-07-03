Summary

Precision Camshafts Limited was incorporated as Precision Camshafts Private Limited on June 8, 1992 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Precision Camshafts Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 1, 1997. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of camshaft castings and machined camshafts to the auto industry andthe railways. The company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities - an EOU unit and a domestic unit - both situated at Solapur, Maharashtra. The EOU unit consists of four foundries and three machine shops and products manufactured at the EOU unit are primarily exported to overseas customers. The domestic unit consists of one foundry and one machine shop and it caters to domestic customers from this manufacturing facility.The Company started its business in 1992. In order to strengthen the business operations in Asia, the company has entered into two joint ventures with NSPCL, the first, Ningbo Shenglong PCL Camshafts Company Limited, for machining of camshafts and the second, PCL Shenglong (Huzhou) Specialised Casting Company Limited, for setting up a foundry in China. The machine shop at Ningbo, China commenced production in April 2013.The company has also entered into an exclusive agreement with EMAG, a German machining and tooling process company, for transfer of ce

