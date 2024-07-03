iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Camshafts Ltd Share Price

348.05
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open368.95
  • Day's High380
  • 52 Wk High382.8
  • Prev. Close365.75
  • Day's Low344
  • 52 Wk Low 172.65
  • Turnover (lac)2,622.77
  • P/E46.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.51
  • EPS7.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,305.98
  • Div. Yield0.27
Precision Camshafts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

368.95

Prev. Close

365.75

Turnover(Lac.)

2,622.77

Day's High

380

Day's Low

344

52 Week's High

382.8

52 Week's Low

172.65

Book Value

97.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,305.98

P/E

46.13

EPS

7.93

Divi. Yield

0.27

Precision Camshafts Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

Precision Camshafts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Precision Camshafts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 34.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Precision Camshafts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.99

94.99

94.99

94.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

794.85

725.53

674.94

617.38

Net Worth

889.84

820.52

769.93

712.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

381.76

442.88

400.55

442.97

yoy growth (%)

-13.8

10.56

-9.57

1.66

Raw materials

-107.31

-123.04

-127.79

-137.74

As % of sales

28.11

27.78

31.9

31.09

Employee costs

-58.14

-59.97

-52.34

-63.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.78

66.97

53.76

87.41

Depreciation

-35.36

-50.88

-42.76

-37.35

Tax paid

-19.18

-13.59

-19

-26.56

Working capital

-26.74

-21.02

-143.06

-50.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.8

10.56

-9.57

1.66

Op profit growth

-24.28

30.02

-23.78

-14.2

EBIT growth

-3.74

19.6

-38.16

-5.19

Net profit growth

-14.37

107.3

-42.88

3.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,031.14

1,080.14

895.02

708.98

746.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,031.14

1,080.14

895.02

708.98

746.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.89

33.13

46.34

41

21.45

Precision Camshafts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Precision Camshafts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yatin Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Suhasini Y Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ravindra R Joshi

Director (Business Developmnt)

Karan Y Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Savani Arvind Laddha

Independent Director

AMEET N. DRAVID

Independent Director

Apurva Pradeep Joshi

Independent Director

ANAGHA SRINIVAS RAO ANASINGARAJU

Independent Director

Suhas J. Ahirrao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanmay Pethkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Precision Camshafts Ltd

Summary

Precision Camshafts Limited was incorporated as Precision Camshafts Private Limited on June 8, 1992 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Precision Camshafts Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 1, 1997. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of camshaft castings and machined camshafts to the auto industry andthe railways. The company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities - an EOU unit and a domestic unit - both situated at Solapur, Maharashtra. The EOU unit consists of four foundries and three machine shops and products manufactured at the EOU unit are primarily exported to overseas customers. The domestic unit consists of one foundry and one machine shop and it caters to domestic customers from this manufacturing facility.The Company started its business in 1992. In order to strengthen the business operations in Asia, the company has entered into two joint ventures with NSPCL, the first, Ningbo Shenglong PCL Camshafts Company Limited, for machining of camshafts and the second, PCL Shenglong (Huzhou) Specialised Casting Company Limited, for setting up a foundry in China. The machine shop at Ningbo, China commenced production in April 2013.The company has also entered into an exclusive agreement with EMAG, a German machining and tooling process company, for transfer of ce
Company FAQs

What is the Precision Camshafts Ltd share price today?

The Precision Camshafts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹348.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Camshafts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Camshafts Ltd is ₹3305.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Precision Camshafts Ltd is 46.13 and 3.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Precision Camshafts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Camshafts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Camshafts Ltd is ₹172.65 and ₹382.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Precision Camshafts Ltd?

Precision Camshafts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.17%, 3 Years at 34.42%, 1 Year at 34.52%, 6 Month at 86.41%, 3 Month at 54.24% and 1 Month at 12.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Precision Camshafts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Precision Camshafts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.37 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 34.40 %

