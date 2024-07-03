Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹368.95
Prev. Close₹365.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,622.77
Day's High₹380
Day's Low₹344
52 Week's High₹382.8
52 Week's Low₹172.65
Book Value₹97.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,305.98
P/E46.13
EPS7.93
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.99
94.99
94.99
94.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
794.85
725.53
674.94
617.38
Net Worth
889.84
820.52
769.93
712.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
381.76
442.88
400.55
442.97
yoy growth (%)
-13.8
10.56
-9.57
1.66
Raw materials
-107.31
-123.04
-127.79
-137.74
As % of sales
28.11
27.78
31.9
31.09
Employee costs
-58.14
-59.97
-52.34
-63.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.78
66.97
53.76
87.41
Depreciation
-35.36
-50.88
-42.76
-37.35
Tax paid
-19.18
-13.59
-19
-26.56
Working capital
-26.74
-21.02
-143.06
-50.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.8
10.56
-9.57
1.66
Op profit growth
-24.28
30.02
-23.78
-14.2
EBIT growth
-3.74
19.6
-38.16
-5.19
Net profit growth
-14.37
107.3
-42.88
3.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,031.14
1,080.14
895.02
708.98
746.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,031.14
1,080.14
895.02
708.98
746.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.89
33.13
46.34
41
21.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yatin Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Suhasini Y Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ravindra R Joshi
Director (Business Developmnt)
Karan Y Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Savani Arvind Laddha
Independent Director
AMEET N. DRAVID
Independent Director
Apurva Pradeep Joshi
Independent Director
ANAGHA SRINIVAS RAO ANASINGARAJU
Independent Director
Suhas J. Ahirrao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanmay Pethkar
Reports by Precision Camshafts Ltd
Summary
Precision Camshafts Limited was incorporated as Precision Camshafts Private Limited on June 8, 1992 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Precision Camshafts Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 1, 1997. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of camshaft castings and machined camshafts to the auto industry andthe railways. The company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities - an EOU unit and a domestic unit - both situated at Solapur, Maharashtra. The EOU unit consists of four foundries and three machine shops and products manufactured at the EOU unit are primarily exported to overseas customers. The domestic unit consists of one foundry and one machine shop and it caters to domestic customers from this manufacturing facility.The Company started its business in 1992. In order to strengthen the business operations in Asia, the company has entered into two joint ventures with NSPCL, the first, Ningbo Shenglong PCL Camshafts Company Limited, for machining of camshafts and the second, PCL Shenglong (Huzhou) Specialised Casting Company Limited, for setting up a foundry in China. The machine shop at Ningbo, China commenced production in April 2013.The company has also entered into an exclusive agreement with EMAG, a German machining and tooling process company, for transfer of ce
Read More
The Precision Camshafts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹348.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Camshafts Ltd is ₹3305.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Precision Camshafts Ltd is 46.13 and 3.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Camshafts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Camshafts Ltd is ₹172.65 and ₹382.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Precision Camshafts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.17%, 3 Years at 34.42%, 1 Year at 34.52%, 6 Month at 86.41%, 3 Month at 54.24% and 1 Month at 12.30%.
