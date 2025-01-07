Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
381.76
442.88
400.55
442.97
yoy growth (%)
-13.8
10.56
-9.57
1.66
Raw materials
-107.31
-123.04
-127.79
-137.74
As % of sales
28.11
27.78
31.9
31.09
Employee costs
-58.14
-59.97
-52.34
-63.13
As % of sales
15.23
13.54
13.06
14.25
Other costs
-140.85
-160.22
-143.76
-141.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.89
36.17
35.89
31.95
Operating profit
75.44
99.64
76.63
100.55
OPM
19.76
22.49
19.13
22.7
Depreciation
-35.36
-50.88
-42.76
-37.35
Interest expense
-1.53
-2.95
-4.7
-7.13
Other income
27.23
21.17
24.59
31.35
Profit before tax
65.78
66.97
53.76
87.41
Taxes
-19.18
-13.59
-19
-26.56
Tax rate
-29.16
-20.3
-35.35
-30.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
46.59
53.37
34.75
60.85
Exceptional items
15.09
18.67
0
0
Net profit
61.69
72.05
34.75
60.85
yoy growth (%)
-14.37
107.3
-42.88
3.57
NPM
16.16
16.26
8.67
13.73
