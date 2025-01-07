iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Camshafts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

356.9
(2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

381.76

442.88

400.55

442.97

yoy growth (%)

-13.8

10.56

-9.57

1.66

Raw materials

-107.31

-123.04

-127.79

-137.74

As % of sales

28.11

27.78

31.9

31.09

Employee costs

-58.14

-59.97

-52.34

-63.13

As % of sales

15.23

13.54

13.06

14.25

Other costs

-140.85

-160.22

-143.76

-141.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.89

36.17

35.89

31.95

Operating profit

75.44

99.64

76.63

100.55

OPM

19.76

22.49

19.13

22.7

Depreciation

-35.36

-50.88

-42.76

-37.35

Interest expense

-1.53

-2.95

-4.7

-7.13

Other income

27.23

21.17

24.59

31.35

Profit before tax

65.78

66.97

53.76

87.41

Taxes

-19.18

-13.59

-19

-26.56

Tax rate

-29.16

-20.3

-35.35

-30.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

46.59

53.37

34.75

60.85

Exceptional items

15.09

18.67

0

0

Net profit

61.69

72.05

34.75

60.85

yoy growth (%)

-14.37

107.3

-42.88

3.57

NPM

16.16

16.26

8.67

13.73

