Precision Camshafts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
774.94
801.57
665.99
490.15
566.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
774.94
801.57
665.99
490.15
566.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.28
24.75
27.4
41.49
28.87
Total Income
819.22
826.32
693.4
531.63
595.63
Total Expenditure
696.42
715.48
577.48
442.68
482.46
PBIDT
122.8
110.85
115.92
88.95
113.17
Interest
6.13
5.26
5.32
5.47
6.99
PBDT
116.68
105.59
110.6
83.48
106.19
Depreciation
61.33
56.62
58.13
57.66
63.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
17.25
18.91
16.06
13.31
19.3
Deferred Tax
1.09
-5.12
-2.64
-2.18
0
Reported Profit After Tax
37
35.18
39.05
14.69
32.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-3.06
-6.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
37
35.18
39.05
17.75
38.96
Extra-ordinary Items
12.23
0
9.03
7.31
6.08
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.77
35.18
30.02
10.44
32.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.9
3.7
4.11
1.87
4.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
94.99
94.99
94.99
94.99
94.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.84
13.82
17.4
18.14
19.96
PBDTM(%)
15.05
13.17
16.6
17.03
18.73
PATM(%)
4.77
4.38
5.86
2.99
5.75
