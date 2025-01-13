Precision Camshafts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.99
94.99
94.99
94.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
794.85
725.53
674.94
617.38
Net Worth
889.84
820.52
769.93
712.37
Minority Interest
Debt
59.15
41.63
44.72
36.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.3
6.46
8.38
10.16
Total Liabilities
958.29
868.61
823.03
759.46
Fixed Assets
275.67
262.57
238.11
231.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
380.98
333.86
260.99
269.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.71
3.81
4.04
6.06
Networking Capital
242.3
221.04
274.24
194.16
Inventories
78.02
68.11
62.84
52.24
Inventory Days
49.94
Sundry Debtors
136.04
144.56
123
90.87
Debtor Days
86.87
Other Current Assets
139.26
127.55
186.43
149.6
Sundry Creditors
-86.19
-97.4
-76.66
-77.1
Creditor Days
73.71
Other Current Liabilities
-24.83
-21.78
-21.37
-21.45
Cash
54.65
47.31
45.64
58.25
Total Assets
958.31
868.59
823.02
759.45
