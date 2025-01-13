iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Camshafts Ltd Balance Sheet

340.45
(-2.84%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.99

94.99

94.99

94.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

794.85

725.53

674.94

617.38

Net Worth

889.84

820.52

769.93

712.37

Minority Interest

Debt

59.15

41.63

44.72

36.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

9.3

6.46

8.38

10.16

Total Liabilities

958.29

868.61

823.03

759.46

Fixed Assets

275.67

262.57

238.11

231.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

380.98

333.86

260.99

269.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.71

3.81

4.04

6.06

Networking Capital

242.3

221.04

274.24

194.16

Inventories

78.02

68.11

62.84

52.24

Inventory Days

49.94

Sundry Debtors

136.04

144.56

123

90.87

Debtor Days

86.87

Other Current Assets

139.26

127.55

186.43

149.6

Sundry Creditors

-86.19

-97.4

-76.66

-77.1

Creditor Days

73.71

Other Current Liabilities

-24.83

-21.78

-21.37

-21.45

Cash

54.65

47.31

45.64

58.25

Total Assets

958.31

868.59

823.02

759.45

