Precision Camshafts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

348.05
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Precision Camshf FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.78

66.97

53.76

87.41

Depreciation

-35.36

-50.88

-42.76

-37.35

Tax paid

-19.18

-13.59

-19

-26.56

Working capital

-26.74

-21.02

-143.06

-50.47

Other operating items

Operating

-15.5

-18.53

-151.07

-26.97

Capital expenditure

14.82

97.81

68.36

58.79

Free cash flow

-0.68

79.27

-82.71

31.81

Equity raised

1,110.57

967.2

897.73

805.89

Investing

63.5

22.39

81.43

33.78

Financing

14.09

-24.42

-63.56

-55.65

Dividends paid

0

9.02

0

14.21

Net in cash

1,187.48

1,053.47

832.89

830.05

