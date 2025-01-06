Precision Camshafts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.78
66.97
53.76
87.41
Depreciation
-35.36
-50.88
-42.76
-37.35
Tax paid
-19.18
-13.59
-19
-26.56
Working capital
-26.74
-21.02
-143.06
-50.47
Other operating items
Operating
-15.5
-18.53
-151.07
-26.97
Capital expenditure
14.82
97.81
68.36
58.79
Free cash flow
-0.68
79.27
-82.71
31.81
Equity raised
1,110.57
967.2
897.73
805.89
Investing
63.5
22.39
81.43
33.78
Financing
14.09
-24.42
-63.56
-55.65
Dividends paid
0
9.02
0
14.21
Net in cash
1,187.48
1,053.47
832.89
830.05
