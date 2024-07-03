Precision Camshafts Ltd Summary

Precision Camshafts Limited was incorporated as Precision Camshafts Private Limited on June 8, 1992 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Precision Camshafts Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 1, 1997. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of camshaft castings and machined camshafts to the auto industry andthe railways. The company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities - an EOU unit and a domestic unit - both situated at Solapur, Maharashtra. The EOU unit consists of four foundries and three machine shops and products manufactured at the EOU unit are primarily exported to overseas customers. The domestic unit consists of one foundry and one machine shop and it caters to domestic customers from this manufacturing facility.The Company started its business in 1992. In order to strengthen the business operations in Asia, the company has entered into two joint ventures with NSPCL, the first, Ningbo Shenglong PCL Camshafts Company Limited, for machining of camshafts and the second, PCL Shenglong (Huzhou) Specialised Casting Company Limited, for setting up a foundry in China. The machine shop at Ningbo, China commenced production in April 2013.The company has also entered into an exclusive agreement with EMAG, a German machining and tooling process company, for transfer of certain know-how and technology in order to strengthen its foray into assembled camshafts and expand the business operations in the European market.In January, 2016 the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 22,053,225 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 410.19 Cr., consisting a Fresh Issue of 12,903,225 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 240 Cr and an Offer for Sale of 91,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 170.19 Cr. The Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in Netherlands under the name PCL (International) Holdings B.V. Netherlands in October 2016. In March 2019, the Company acquired Equity Share Capital of MEMCO Engineering Private Limited making it the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. In 2022, the Company started development of Retrofitted Electric Midsize Bus - Oranje Tiger.