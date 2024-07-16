|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of ? 1.00/- (10%) per equity share of the face value of ? 10/- each for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The said dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The said dividend, if approved by the members of the Company, will be paid within 30 days of the declaration. Book Closure Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 16.07.2024)
