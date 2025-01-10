<dhhead-INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead-

To

the Members of

Precision Camshafts Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Precision Camshafts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the

Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Provision for Impairment of Investment in subsidiaries Our audit procedures in respect of this area include but are not limited to: Refer Note 5A of financial statement with respect to the disclosures of Investment in subsidiaries. On March 31, 2024, Investment in subsidiaries amounts to INR. 16,270.84 lakhs against which provision of INR. Nil lakhs was made towards impairment in the books of account. 1. Obtained an understanding of the Companys accounting policy on assessment of impairment of investments in subsidiaries and application of assumption used by the management, including design and implementation of controls over the same. In accordance with Ind AS 36-"Impairment of Assets", at each reporting period end, management assesses the existence of impairment indicators of investments in subsidiaries. The processes and methodologies for assessing and determining the recoverable amount of each investments are based on complex assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of the managements judgments & estimation uncertainty, in particular with reference to identification of impairment indicators, forecast of future cash flows relating to the period covered by the Companys strategic business plan, normalized cash flows assumed as a basis for terminal value, as well as the long-term growth rates and discount rates applied to such forecasted cash flows. 2. Tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the process of valuation and impairment of investments in subsidiaries. Since the amount of provision for impairment is material and involves significant management judgement and estimation uncertainty, we have identified provision for impairment of investment in subsidiaries as a key audit matter. 3. Obtained and reviewed the valuation report issued by the Companys independent valuation experts, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. 4. Assessed the appropriateness of the valuation methodology applied and reasonableness of the assumptions used i.e. the discount rate and long-term growth rates used in the forecast. 5. Verified completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the calculations. 6. Assessed reasonableness of the future revenue and margin projections, by reviewing the historical accuracy of the Groups estimates and its ability to produce accurate long-term forecasts. 7. Assessed the Companys sensitivity analysis and evaluated whether any reasonably foreseeable change in assumptions could lead to impairment or material change in carrying value of Investment in Subsidiaries. 8. Assessed the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of the relevant Ind AS, which are included in Note 5A of the standalone financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report including annexures to the Directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements

that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 32(b) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (FundingParties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

V. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 31 to the Standalone financial statements)

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used two accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which pertains to SAP 800 and Payroll Ascent, for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however no audit trail feature was enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes. Further, the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software, except for the software at the database level as stated above, in respect of which the audit trail facility has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in this accounting software during the year ended March 31, 2024. Further, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

ANNEXUREA

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRECISION CAMSHAFTS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we

are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B

TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRECISION CAMSHAFTS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties and stock in transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies were noticed in respect of such confirmations. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly statements are filed with such Banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. Details of the same are as below.

Quarter Ended Name of the Bank Particulars of Security Provided Amount as per books of accounts Amount as per quarterly statement Difference Reason for discrepancies June 2023 Bank of India and Bank of Baroda Trade Receivables 15,315.78 20,277.20 (4,961.42) The difference is due to the fact that submissions were made to the banks before financial reporting closure process Inventory 6,185.95 2,737.28 3,448.67 Trade Payables * 7,599.57 8,064.80 (465.23) September 2023 Bank of India and Bank of Baroda Trade Receivables 14,854.63 19,741.95 (4,887.32) Inventory 6,749.81d> 3,457.44 3,292.37 Trade Payables * 7,002.53 6,849.46 153.07 December 2023 Bank of India and Bank of Baroda Trade Receivables 13,500.48 19,585.84 (6,085.36) Inventory 7,846.69 3,320.35 4,526.34 Trade Payables * 7,220.64 7,077.33 143.31 March 2024 Bank of India and Bank of Baroda Trade Receivables 13,603.51 19,447.80 (5,844.29) Inventory 7,801.89 3,749.25 4,052.64 Trade Payables * 7,770.93 7,618.76 152.17

iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans to any other entity. (A) The details of such loans to subsidiaries are as follows:

Loans (Amount in INR lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries Nil Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 9531.91

(B) No loans, advances in nature of loans, guarantee or security given to any other entity, other than subsidiary.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated. The repayment of principal has not fallen due in the current year however, the borrower has not been regular in the payment of interest to the Company.

The details of the same are follows:

Name of the entity Interest amount (Amount in INR lakhs) Due Date Date of Payment Extent of delay (in days) Remarks, if any PCL International 13.07 January 31, 2023 May 29, 2023 119 Holdings B.V. 3.01 January 31, 2024 March 6, 2024 36

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)

(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans given and investment made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed

to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows :

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded in (INR Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Amount Paid (INR Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Central Excise Act, 1994 Excise Duty 20.76 2002-05 - Commissioner of Central Excise Collector of Stamps Solapur Stamp duty 31.79 2007-08 Controlling Revenue Authority, Pune Employee Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund (excluding interest) 24.23 2003-06 12.12 Honble High Court of Judicature Bombay The Company has deposited INR 12.12 lakhs under protest Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax on ESOP expense and other disallowance 1,701.16 2013-14 335.41 CIT (Appeals) The Company has paid INR 335.41 lakhs under protest. Income-tax Act, 1961 Penalty for under reporting of income for incremental disallowance 3.47 2017-18 0.70 CIT (Appeals) The Company has paid INR 0.70 lakhs under protest. The Maharashtra Recognized Trade Union and Unfair Labor Practices Act, 1971 Compensation on employee dispute 49.96 2014 Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay - Civil Appellate Jurisdiction GST Act, 2017 GST on Tooling income & Mismatch in ITC 200.62 2017-18 Honble High Court of Judicature Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 International Transaction on corporate Guarantee & Disallowance u/s 14A 19.47 2019-20 - Dispute Resolution Panel(DRP) This is on the basis of Draft Order. 5.40 2020-21

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined

by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Further, the company do not have any associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records

of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company nor on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have more than one Core Investment Company as a part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 56 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII to the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXUREC

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRECISION

CAMSHAFTS LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Precision Camshafts Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Precision Camshafts Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures

of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements,

including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.