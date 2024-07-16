Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and decided that Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 19th July 2024 to Wednesday, 26th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and declaration of dividend of the Company. AGM & 10% Dividend (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 16.07.2024)