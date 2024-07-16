|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|23 May 2024
|The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th July 2024 at 3.00 PM via Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Book Closure Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 16.07.2024) Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 26th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
