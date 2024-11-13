Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November 2024 has, inter alia: 1. Approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Tanmay Mukund Pethkar as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. Sunday, 5th January 2025. 3. Considered and noted the resignation of M/s. Unicus Risk Advisors LLP., Chartered Accountants, Pune, as the Internal Auditors of the Company w.e.f. Wednesday, 13th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Intimation of resignation of Company Secretary of the Company under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024

Precision Camshafts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024

Precision Camshafts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommending final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 if any subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, intimation of re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Internal Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024