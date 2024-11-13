iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November 2024 has, inter alia: 1. Approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Tanmay Mukund Pethkar as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. Sunday, 5th January 2025. 3. Considered and noted the resignation of M/s. Unicus Risk Advisors LLP., Chartered Accountants, Pune, as the Internal Auditors of the Company w.e.f. Wednesday, 13th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Intimation of resignation of Company Secretary of the Company under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Precision Camshafts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Precision Camshafts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommending final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 if any subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, intimation of re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Internal Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Precision Camshafts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Approval of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended 31st December 2023and the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

