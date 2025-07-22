Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.49
9.49
9.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
24.3
19.75
17.15
Net Worth
33.79
29.24
26.64
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
138.02
131.77
77.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
138.02
131.77
77.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.18
1.91
0.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
38,416.75
|56.31
|1,13,304.98
|553.7
|1.33
|4,910.6
|4,684.97
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
100.8
|67.65
|1,06,388.78
|645.45
|0.56
|2,623.64
|35.51
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,079.05
|77.97
|61,993.86
|179.13
|0.21
|3,373.23
|83.53
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,628.15
|56.27
|36,968.31
|174.08
|0.38
|2,248.99
|309.1
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
389.2
|31.46
|33,082
|254.6
|0.51
|4,159.42
|169.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Saurabh Poddar
Chairman & Executive Director
Sushil Kumar Poddar
Executive Director
Sarabjit Singh Mokha
Non Executive Director
Amit Gupta.
Independent Director
Mayuri Kaustubh Dhavale
Independent Director
Savani Arvind Laddha
Independent Director
Deepak Navinchandra Tanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrushti Jignyanshu Gandhi
208 Plot No.C 5 Abhishek Bldg,
Dalia Est.New Link Rd AndheriW,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 022 6675 0560
Website: http://www.sellowrap.com
Email: contact@sellowrap.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Sellowrap Industries Ltd
