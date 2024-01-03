Sellowrap Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.49
9.49
9.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
24.3
19.75
17.15
Net Worth
33.79
29.24
26.64
Minority Interest
Debt
31.69
30.03
23.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.48
59.27
50.09
Fixed Assets
33.48
32.39
31.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.41
10.23
9.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0
0
Networking Capital
21.25
16.5
8.91
Inventories
18.08
13.9
12.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.66
23.36
12.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.37
8.59
7.12
Sundry Creditors
-14.01
-16.16
-11.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.85
-13.19
-12.37
Cash
0.08
0.16
0.18
Total Assets
65.47
59.28
50.09
