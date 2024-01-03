iifl-logo

Sellowrap Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.49

9.49

9.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

24.3

19.75

17.15

Net Worth

33.79

29.24

26.64

Minority Interest

Debt

31.69

30.03

23.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

65.48

59.27

50.09

Fixed Assets

33.48

32.39

31.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.41

10.23

9.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0

0

Networking Capital

21.25

16.5

8.91

Inventories

18.08

13.9

12.96

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.66

23.36

12.83

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.37

8.59

7.12

Sundry Creditors

-14.01

-16.16

-11.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-14.85

-13.19

-12.37

Cash

0.08

0.16

0.18

Total Assets

65.47

59.28

50.09

Sellowrap Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

