Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
38,416.75
|56.31
|1,13,304.98
|553.7
|1.33
|4,910.6
|4,684.97
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
100.8
|67.65
|1,06,388.78
|645.45
|0.56
|2,623.64
|35.51
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,079.05
|77.97
|61,993.86
|179.13
|0.21
|3,373.23
|83.53
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,628.15
|56.27
|36,968.31
|174.08
|0.38
|2,248.99
|309.1
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
389.2
|31.46
|33,082
|254.6
|0.51
|4,159.42
|169.9
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.