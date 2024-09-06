To,

The Shareholders Sellowrap Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of M/S SELLOWRAP INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED, 208, Plot No. C-5, Abhishek Building, Dalia Estate, New Link Road, Andheri ( West ), Mumbai -400 053 ( the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the statement of piufil and loss, (siutemeni oj changes In equity) and statement ot cash tlows tor the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies und other explanatory information [in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the companys branches located at (location of branches)].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31. 2024, and its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section l/13( 10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors arc responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If. based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that ore reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of odequote Inleuidl fiiidiiudl tuulruls, llidl were upetdllng effectively fur ensuring the dtcuidcy drid completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Doard of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible lor overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial wStatements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain Qn understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content ol the iinarieial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

1. The report on accounts of one branch audited by branch auditor as submitted by the management of the company, have been dealt with in preparing our report in the manner considered appropriate by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulator} Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013, we give in the " Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) [The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.)

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account:

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Cumpuiiy uiid lliu upcidlliig effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "AimeAuie B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 march 2024 on its financial positions in its financial statements - Refer Notes to accounts

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. I here hag been no delay in transferring amounts, roquirod to bo transferred, to tho Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Rnsorl nn thn audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Bused un our examination which included lesl checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining itc bookc of account which hac a feature of recording audit trail (odit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the yeai foi all iclcvunl liansactious iceoided in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

I) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a public company. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs hac not proccribod othor dotaile undor Section 197(16) of the Act which arc required to be commented upon by us.

"ANNEXURE A" TO INDEPENDENT THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the accounts of Sellowrap Industries Private Limited ("the Company"),for the year ended March 31, 2024)

i) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

A. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

B. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

C. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

D. According to the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

E. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not npplimhle

ii) a. On the basis of information and explanation provided, the Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on such physical verification.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ‘ 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, during the year, the Company has neither provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. However, in respect of investment made by the Company during the year and for the purpose of reporting under paragraph 3(iii))(b), based on the audit procedures performed by us, the investment made during the year by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of tho Act nnd the ftnmpwnir* (Arreptaix.e of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (vii) (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

Name ol the statute Naluie of the duos Amuuul (INR in Lacs) (Including Int & Penalty) Amount Period to paid under which potest the (INR in amount Lacs) relates Forum where dispute is pending Tamil Nadu Goods and Service Tax Act GST 131.86 0 FY 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner, Tamil Nadu

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in

its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable. __

x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed, representation obtained from the Management, and information and explanations given to us on our enquiries in this regard, we report that no fraud on or by the Company, resulting in a material misstatement on the financial statements has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) ol section 143 ol the Companies Act has been filed during the year and up to the date of this report in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Kuies, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on the information and explanations provided to us, as a voluntarily basis, the Company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The company is not required to have an internal audit system as per Section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the year under audit. The company is not required to have an internal audit system as per Section 138 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xiv)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xv) In our opinion and according to the iiiTuimuliun and explanations given lo us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither incurred any cash losses in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

viv) According fn the information and explanations given to ns and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility, according to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us:

A. CSR provision applicable on the basis of immediate preceding FY (Profit crossed 5cr in FY 2023-24) so on the basis of audited F/s of FY 2023-24 for next FY CSR is applicable. The Company has spent CSR expenditure during the financial year.

B. The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SELLOWRAP INDUSTRIED PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sellowrap Industries Private Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaO established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance oi adequate internal lmancial controls that were operating effectively lor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to cnmpanjrs policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility i3 to cxprc33 an opinion on the Company3 internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of I he internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively at, at Maxell 01, 202*1, bused on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.