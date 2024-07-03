Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹444
Prev. Close₹440.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.37
Day's High₹444
Day's Low₹426.55
52 Week's High₹666
52 Week's Low₹298.4
Book Value₹178.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)309.67
P/E16.51
EPS26.68
Divi. Yield1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.23
8.31
10.47
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.58
96.55
86.69
98.44
Net Worth
120.81
104.86
97.16
105.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
382.06
301.85
354.99
375.24
yoy growth (%)
26.57
-14.96
-5.39
5.61
Raw materials
-151.35
-133.54
-144.76
-132.81
As % of sales
39.61
44.24
40.77
35.39
Employee costs
-113.87
-92.64
-103.64
-101.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.46
-31.93
-25.29
-21.13
Depreciation
-20
-23
-28.09
-29.01
Tax paid
3.15
3.61
8.95
4.07
Working capital
8.07
2.31
-2.95
11.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.57
-14.96
-5.39
5.61
Op profit growth
-453.52
-137.73
-25.85
-39.04
EBIT growth
-84.96
60.62
9.07
359.32
Net profit growth
94.74
-62.72
-4.22
-129.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
L Ganesh.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harish Lakshman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vivekanandaa M
Independent Director
N Ramesh Rajan
Independent Director
Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
Independent Director
Vasudha Sundararaman
Non Executive Director
Vikram Taranath Hosangady
Reports by Rane Engine Valve Ltd
Summary
Rane Engine Valve Limited (REVL) is a manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets for Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Farm Tractors, Stationary Engines, Railway / Marine Engines and Two / Three- wheelers. The Company operates in a single reportable business segment, viz. components for the internal combustion engine industry applicable for stationary and transportation engine applications. REVL is market leader in Indian OEM and replacement markets. It is having their manufacturing facilities located at Alandur, Ponneri and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu and Medchal and Aziz Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.Rane Engine Valve Ltd was incorporated on March 9, 1972 with the name Techcons Ltd. The company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of consultancy services within the Rane Group. In March 31, 2006, the company transferred their entire undertaking on a going concern basis to Rane Holdings Ltd with effect from April 1, 2006. In September 2007, the company amended their Objects and Capital clauses in their Memorandum of Association to facilitate carrying on of manufacturing of inlet and exhaust valves, valve guides and valve tappets for I.C. engines. In December 2007, as per the scheme of de-merger, merger and amalgamation, the he company took over the manufacturing undertaking of erstwhile Rane Engine Valves Ltd (de-merged company) with effect from April 1, 2007. In terms of the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Techcons Ltd to
The Rane Engine Valve Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹428.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Engine Valve Ltd is ₹309.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rane Engine Valve Ltd is 16.51 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Engine Valve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Engine Valve Ltd is ₹298.4 and ₹666 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rane Engine Valve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.72%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at 20.54%, 6 Month at 3.29%, 3 Month at -8.86% and 1 Month at 5.57%.
