Summary

Rane Engine Valve Limited (REVL) is a manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets for Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Farm Tractors, Stationary Engines, Railway / Marine Engines and Two / Three- wheelers. The Company operates in a single reportable business segment, viz. components for the internal combustion engine industry applicable for stationary and transportation engine applications. REVL is market leader in Indian OEM and replacement markets. It is having their manufacturing facilities located at Alandur, Ponneri and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu and Medchal and Aziz Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.Rane Engine Valve Ltd was incorporated on March 9, 1972 with the name Techcons Ltd. The company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of consultancy services within the Rane Group. In March 31, 2006, the company transferred their entire undertaking on a going concern basis to Rane Holdings Ltd with effect from April 1, 2006. In September 2007, the company amended their Objects and Capital clauses in their Memorandum of Association to facilitate carrying on of manufacturing of inlet and exhaust valves, valve guides and valve tappets for I.C. engines. In December 2007, as per the scheme of de-merger, merger and amalgamation, the he company took over the manufacturing undertaking of erstwhile Rane Engine Valves Ltd (de-merged company) with effect from April 1, 2007. In terms of the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Techcons Ltd to

