iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rane Engine Valve Ltd Share Price

428.05
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:39 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open444
  • Day's High444
  • 52 Wk High666
  • Prev. Close440.95
  • Day's Low426.55
  • 52 Wk Low 298.4
  • Turnover (lac)4.37
  • P/E16.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.22
  • EPS26.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)309.67
  • Div. Yield1.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rane Engine Valve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

444

Prev. Close

440.95

Turnover(Lac.)

4.37

Day's High

444

Day's Low

426.55

52 Week's High

666

52 Week's Low

298.4

Book Value

178.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

309.67

P/E

16.51

EPS

26.68

Divi. Yield

1.13

Rane Engine Valve Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 May, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rane Engine Valve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rane Engine Valve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.50%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 41.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rane Engine Valve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.23

8.31

10.47

6.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

113.58

96.55

86.69

98.44

Net Worth

120.81

104.86

97.16

105.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

382.06

301.85

354.99

375.24

yoy growth (%)

26.57

-14.96

-5.39

5.61

Raw materials

-151.35

-133.54

-144.76

-132.81

As % of sales

39.61

44.24

40.77

35.39

Employee costs

-113.87

-92.64

-103.64

-101.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.46

-31.93

-25.29

-21.13

Depreciation

-20

-23

-28.09

-29.01

Tax paid

3.15

3.61

8.95

4.07

Working capital

8.07

2.31

-2.95

11.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.57

-14.96

-5.39

5.61

Op profit growth

-453.52

-137.73

-25.85

-39.04

EBIT growth

-84.96

60.62

9.07

359.32

Net profit growth

94.74

-62.72

-4.22

-129.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rane Engine Valve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rane Engine Valve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

L Ganesh.

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harish Lakshman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vivekanandaa M

Independent Director

N Ramesh Rajan

Independent Director

Pradip Kumar Bishnoi

Independent Director

Vasudha Sundararaman

Non Executive Director

Vikram Taranath Hosangady

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rane Engine Valve Ltd

Summary

Rane Engine Valve Limited (REVL) is a manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets for Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Farm Tractors, Stationary Engines, Railway / Marine Engines and Two / Three- wheelers. The Company operates in a single reportable business segment, viz. components for the internal combustion engine industry applicable for stationary and transportation engine applications. REVL is market leader in Indian OEM and replacement markets. It is having their manufacturing facilities located at Alandur, Ponneri and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu and Medchal and Aziz Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.Rane Engine Valve Ltd was incorporated on March 9, 1972 with the name Techcons Ltd. The company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of consultancy services within the Rane Group. In March 31, 2006, the company transferred their entire undertaking on a going concern basis to Rane Holdings Ltd with effect from April 1, 2006. In September 2007, the company amended their Objects and Capital clauses in their Memorandum of Association to facilitate carrying on of manufacturing of inlet and exhaust valves, valve guides and valve tappets for I.C. engines. In December 2007, as per the scheme of de-merger, merger and amalgamation, the he company took over the manufacturing undertaking of erstwhile Rane Engine Valves Ltd (de-merged company) with effect from April 1, 2007. In terms of the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Techcons Ltd to
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rane Engine Valve Ltd share price today?

The Rane Engine Valve Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹428.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Engine Valve Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Engine Valve Ltd is ₹309.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rane Engine Valve Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rane Engine Valve Ltd is 16.51 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rane Engine Valve Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Engine Valve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Engine Valve Ltd is ₹298.4 and ₹666 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rane Engine Valve Ltd?

Rane Engine Valve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.72%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at 20.54%, 6 Month at 3.29%, 3 Month at -8.86% and 1 Month at 5.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rane Engine Valve Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rane Engine Valve Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.32 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 41.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane Engine Valve Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.