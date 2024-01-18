This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved: recommended a dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share at the ensuing 52nd AGM. Payment date - August 01, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:26 hrs and concluded at 11:42 hrs. (IST). Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting.