Rane Engine Valve Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.23
8.31
10.47
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.58
96.55
86.69
98.44
Net Worth
120.81
104.86
97.16
105.16
Minority Interest
Debt
122.18
137.31
129.2
114.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.15
0.09
Total Liabilities
242.99
242.17
226.51
219.77
Fixed Assets
98.15
90.7
86.84
94.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.87
2.15
2.15
0.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.25
32.22
32.4
29.07
Networking Capital
108.24
109.11
104.15
71.97
Inventories
87.3
91.61
88.19
55.75
Inventory Days
84.25
67.41
Sundry Debtors
113.76
107.91
79.48
77.35
Debtor Days
75.93
93.53
Other Current Assets
18.02
19.55
21.78
21.45
Sundry Creditors
-81.06
-79.79
-54.48
-56.44
Creditor Days
52.04
68.24
Other Current Liabilities
-29.78
-30.17
-30.82
-26.14
Cash
2.48
7.99
0.97
23.74
Total Assets
242.99
242.17
226.51
219.77
