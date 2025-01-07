Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
382.06
301.85
354.99
375.24
yoy growth (%)
26.57
-14.96
-5.39
5.61
Raw materials
-151.35
-133.54
-144.76
-132.81
As % of sales
39.61
44.24
40.77
35.39
Employee costs
-113.87
-92.64
-103.64
-101.68
As % of sales
29.8
30.69
29.19
27.09
Other costs
-103.3
-79.5
-96.44
-127.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.03
26.33
27.16
33.86
Operating profit
13.54
-3.82
10.15
13.69
OPM
3.54
-1.26
2.85
3.64
Depreciation
-20
-23
-28.09
-29.01
Interest expense
-7.89
-8.19
-10.51
-7.58
Other income
2.89
3.09
3.16
1.77
Profit before tax
-11.46
-31.93
-25.29
-21.13
Taxes
3.15
3.61
8.95
4.07
Tax rate
-27.48
-11.3
-35.38
-19.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.3
-28.32
-16.34
-17.06
Exceptional items
-3.55
22.23
0
0
Net profit
-11.86
-6.09
-16.34
-17.06
yoy growth (%)
94.74
-62.72
-4.22
-129.57
NPM
-3.1
-2.01
-4.6
-4.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.