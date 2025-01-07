iifl-logo-icon 1
Rane Engine Valve Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

423.2
(3.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:19:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

382.06

301.85

354.99

375.24

yoy growth (%)

26.57

-14.96

-5.39

5.61

Raw materials

-151.35

-133.54

-144.76

-132.81

As % of sales

39.61

44.24

40.77

35.39

Employee costs

-113.87

-92.64

-103.64

-101.68

As % of sales

29.8

30.69

29.19

27.09

Other costs

-103.3

-79.5

-96.44

-127.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.03

26.33

27.16

33.86

Operating profit

13.54

-3.82

10.15

13.69

OPM

3.54

-1.26

2.85

3.64

Depreciation

-20

-23

-28.09

-29.01

Interest expense

-7.89

-8.19

-10.51

-7.58

Other income

2.89

3.09

3.16

1.77

Profit before tax

-11.46

-31.93

-25.29

-21.13

Taxes

3.15

3.61

8.95

4.07

Tax rate

-27.48

-11.3

-35.38

-19.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.3

-28.32

-16.34

-17.06

Exceptional items

-3.55

22.23

0

0

Net profit

-11.86

-6.09

-16.34

-17.06

yoy growth (%)

94.74

-62.72

-4.22

-129.57

NPM

-3.1

-2.01

-4.6

-4.54

