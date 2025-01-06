Rane Engine Valve Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.46
-31.93
-25.29
-21.13
Depreciation
-20
-23
-28.09
-29.01
Tax paid
3.15
3.61
8.95
4.07
Working capital
8.07
2.31
-2.95
11.9
Other operating items
Operating
-20.23
-49.01
-47.38
-34.17
Capital expenditure
9.36
6.08
34.96
20.15
Free cash flow
-10.86
-42.92
-12.42
-14.02
Equity raised
200.74
208.81
254.88
304.65
Investing
1.21
0
0.9
-0.55
Financing
24.94
-1.63
29.43
56.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
216.03
164.25
272.79
346.2
