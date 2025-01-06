iifl-logo-icon 1
Rane Engine Valve Ltd Cash Flow Statement

409.95
(-7.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

Rane Engine Val. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.46

-31.93

-25.29

-21.13

Depreciation

-20

-23

-28.09

-29.01

Tax paid

3.15

3.61

8.95

4.07

Working capital

8.07

2.31

-2.95

11.9

Other operating items

Operating

-20.23

-49.01

-47.38

-34.17

Capital expenditure

9.36

6.08

34.96

20.15

Free cash flow

-10.86

-42.92

-12.42

-14.02

Equity raised

200.74

208.81

254.88

304.65

Investing

1.21

0

0.9

-0.55

Financing

24.94

-1.63

29.43

56.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

216.03

164.25

272.79

346.2

