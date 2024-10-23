Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

RANE ENGINE VALVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending September 30 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from September 30 2024 to October 25 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter-alia (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (ii) .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

RANE ENGINE VALVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from June 30 2024 to July 25 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have, inter alia, (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Varma & Varma, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors. (ii) designated officials in terms of Regulation 30(5) of SEBI LODR. The meeting of the Board commenced at 10:45 hrs (IST) and concluded at 11:25 hrs (IST (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Mar 2024

RANE ENGINE VALVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from March 31 2024 to May 09 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. RANE ENGINE VALVE LIMITED has informed BSE that the trading window that was closed for the purpose to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 shall also remain closed to consider a proposal to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24 in accordance with Rane Insiders Code. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved: (i) the audited financial results along with the Independent Auditors Report and a declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024. (ii) convening of the 52nd AGM to be held on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday). (iii) the cut-off date for the purposes of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 16, 2024 (Tuesday). (iv) recommended a dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share at the ensuing 52nd AGM. Payment date - August 01, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:26 hrs and concluded at 11:42 hrs. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that at the meeting held today i.e. March 19, 2024, Mr. L Ganesh, Chairman has informed that he is retiring as Chairman of the Board effective from close of business hours on March 31, 2024 and he will continue to serve on the Board, as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Harish Lakshman was appointed as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 01, 2024. Further, the CSR Committee has been re-constituted with Mr. Harish Lakshman as Chairman and Mr. L Ganesh as Member.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 29 Dec 2023