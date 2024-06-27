iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rane Engine Valve Ltd AGM

373.75
(1.15%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Rane Engine Val. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Jul 20247 May 2024
Board of Directors at their meeting held today have inter alia, approved: The convening of the 52 Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) at 14:00 hrs through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); and the cut-off date for the purposes of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 16, 2024 (Tuesday), Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting. The Fifty Second Annual General Meeting (52nd AGM) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 14:00 hrs (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company has engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for providing E-voting services and VC / OAVM facility for this AGM. The Notice of 52nd AGM dated May 07, 2024 is being sent to the shareholders of the Company, is enclosed herewith and the same is also available on the website of the Company at www.ranegroup.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)

Rane Engine Val.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane Engine Valve Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.