We hereby inform you that the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the Company to separately convene the meeting of equity shareholders and unsecured creditors in relation to Scheme of Amalgamation Read less.. We wish to inform that the meeting of the unsecured creditors of the Company convened by the Honble NCLT, Chennai Bench was held on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 09:30 hrs (IST) through VC / OAVM. The meeting concluded at 10:33 hrs (IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)