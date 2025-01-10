To, The Members,

Rane Engine Valve Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rane Engine Valve Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profits and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Deferred Tax Assets Our audit procedures in this area included, among others: The company has recognised deferred tax assets on deductible temporary differences, unused tax losses (unabsorbed depreciation) and for unused tax credits (MAT credit), that it believes are recoverable. – reconciling tax losses/ credits and expiry dates to tax statements; The recoverability of recognised deferred tax assets is dependent on the companys ability to generate future taxable profits sufficient to utilize the deductible temporary differences and tax losses and to set off the unused tax credits as above. – assessing the accuracy of forecasts of future taxable profits by comparing the assumptions, such as projected growth rates, their consistency with business plans and forecasts used for impairment testing purposes. We have determined this to be a key audit matter, due to the inherent uncertainty in forecasting the amount and timing of future taxable profits and the reversal of temporary differences. – evaluating the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements. Refer Note No 10 to the Standalone Financial Statements

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon (Other Information)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Corporate Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in para 2(i)(v) below on reporting under Rulee 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors ) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in para 2(b) above on reporting under 143(3)(b) and para 2(i)(v) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure_ B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 18 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

iii. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company in respect of financial year commencing from April 1,2023 has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the same was not enabled;

ii. at the application layer of the accounting software for certain fields of tables relating to certain modules and for direct data changes performed by users having privileged access, and

ii. at the database layer of the accounting software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts)Rules, 2014 is applicable from April

1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

vi. i. The company has not paid any dividend during the year.

ii. As stated in Note.12.5 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Bank have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

ANNEXURE ‘A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Audit report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of rane engine valve limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

(i) a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the examination of records produced by the company, we report that no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the company including confirmations received from banks in respect of title deeds deposited with them, wherever applicable, and having regard to the respective schemes of amalgamation and/or merger approved by the relevant High Courts in respect of properties existing in the name of entities that have merged with the Company in earlier years, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except in the case of factory land at one of its manufacturing plants (gross carrying value – Rs. 0.52 Crores) wherein the local authority, during the year, has claimed the title of property vide writ appeal filed in the High Court of Telangana.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory (other than stock lying with third parties) at reasonable intervals during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the company, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained.

b. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks or financial institutions in respect of working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, on the basis of security of current assets, are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except as given in Annexure 1; (iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has given interest free advances to employees and made investments in other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. _ The Company has not made any investments in companies, firms or limited liability partnership:

a. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The company has not provided any guarantee or given any security during the year.

c. In respect of interest free advances granted by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts have generally been regular as per stipulation.

d. In respect of interest free advances granted by the Company to its employees, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e. No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made during the year. The company has not granted any loans or given any security or guarantee for which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of certain products manufactured by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. (vii) a. As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts in respect of material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at 31st March, 2024 are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Cr) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.79 April 2010 to March 2011 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai April 2011 to March 2012; Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.58 April 2013 to March 2015; National Faceless Appeal Centre April 2016 to march 2017 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.53 April 2002 to March 2004 Assessing Officer, Chennai Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Maharashtra VAT 0.35 April 2011 to March 2012 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal , Pune Telangana Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Telangana VAT 0.06 April 2013 to June 2017 Jt. Commissioner of Sales Tax, Telangana

(viii) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company: a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year, no funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, been used, for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company ,

a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. In our opinion, in respect of preferential allotment of equity shares made during the year, the Company has duly complied with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The proceeds from the issue of equity shares have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company,

a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. No whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report)

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details thereof have been duly disclosed in Note 28 to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors and hence, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,

a. the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The company is a not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. There is no core investment company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India within the Group. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based the records of the Company examined by us, the company is not required to incur any expenditure towards Corporate Social Responsibility activities, and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure 1 to Independent Auditors Report

Name of Banks Particulars of information submitted Quarter Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of difference Reason for material differences Jun-23 86.96 91.99 (5.03) Internal provisions are not considered in the quarterly statements submitted to bank Inventories Sep-23 87.10 92.88 (5.78) Unbilled expenses/ provisions and non-stock bills under trade payables and are not considered in the quarterly statements submitted to bank Dec-23 87.91 93.33 (5.42) Mar-24 87.30 94.76 (7.46) Jun-23 80.62 41.12 39.50 (i) HDFC Bank Limited (ii) Standard Chartered Bank Sep-23 88.33 40.36 47.97 (iii) IndusInd Bank Limited Trade Payables Dec-23 82.67 35.45 47.22 Debtors above 90 days are not considered in the quarterly statements submitted to bank (iv) Yes Bank Limited (v) Federal Bank Limited Mar-24 78.57 32.71 45.86 Jun-23 109.66 108.08 1.58 Trade Sep-23 107.61 105.58 2.03 Receivables Dec-23 103.34 104.66 (1.32) Mar-24 113.76 112.97 0.78

ANNEXURE ‘B

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Audit Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Rane Engine Valve Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rane Engine Valve Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.