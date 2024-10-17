SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹249.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.44
Day's High₹254.6
Day's Low₹254.5
52 Week's High₹249.65
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)622.56
P/E50.03
EPS4.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.85
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.22
5.96
1.38
Net Worth
30.07
17.86
13.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Asha Narang
Executive Director
Ashwani Leekha
Managing Director
Saksam Leekha
Executive Director & CFO
Sanjeev Verma
Independent Director
Ravikumar Ramniranjan Khandelwal
Independent Director
Pradeep Harikishan Chabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Kumar Pandey.
Reports by OBSC Perfection Ltd
Summary
OBSC Perfection Limited was originally incorporated as OBSC Perfection Private Limited on March 17, 2017, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC. The status of Company converted into a Public Limited and Company name was changed to OBSC Perfection Limited dated June 28, 2024 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is a precision metal component manufacturer offering a diversified suite of precision engineering products which are high-quality engineered parts across end-user industries and geographies. It primarily cater to top original equipment manufacturers who ultimately supply various components and parts to top automotive manufacturing companies of India. In non-automotive sector, it cater to manufacturers of Defense, Marine & Telecommunication Infrastructure industries. Further, the Company manufacture a wide range of precision metal components including cut blanks, shafts / spline shafts, torsion rods, piston rods, rack bar semi-finished, pinion, drive shafts, gear shifter, cable end fittings, sensor boss, sleeves, push plate, hubs, housing - brass and aluminium, fork bolt, fasteners, connectors, ball pin, ball pin housing, flange, male female ring, dozing adapter, housing for a diversified base of customers.At present, their core expertise lies in serving the automotive industry i.e. supplying OEMs, however, the Company is actively expanding the rea
Read More
The OBSC Perfection Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OBSC Perfection Ltd is ₹622.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OBSC Perfection Ltd is 50.03 and 6.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OBSC Perfection Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OBSC Perfection Ltd is ₹110 and ₹249.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
OBSC Perfection Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 120.43% and 1 Month at 38.26%.
