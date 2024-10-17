iifl-logo-icon 1
OBSC Perfection Ltd Share Price

254.6
(1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:16:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High254.6
  • 52 Wk High249.65
  • Prev. Close249.65
  • Day's Low254.5
  • 52 Wk Low 110
  • Turnover (lac)24.44
  • P/E50.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)622.56
  • Div. Yield0
OBSC Perfection Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

0

Prev. Close

249.65

Turnover(Lac.)

24.44

Day's High

254.6

Day's Low

254.5

52 Week's High

249.65

52 Week's Low

110

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

622.56

P/E

50.03

EPS

4.99

Divi. Yield

0

OBSC Perfection Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

OBSC Perfection Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

OBSC Perfection Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:37 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.99%

Non-Promoter- 12.81%

Institutions: 12.81%

Non-Institutions: 14.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OBSC Perfection Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

17.85

11.9

11.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

12.22

5.96

1.38

Net Worth

30.07

17.86

13.28

Minority Interest

OBSC Perfection Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT OBSC Perfection Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Asha Narang

Executive Director

Ashwani Leekha

Managing Director

Saksam Leekha

Executive Director & CFO

Sanjeev Verma

Independent Director

Ravikumar Ramniranjan Khandelwal

Independent Director

Pradeep Harikishan Chabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Kumar Pandey.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OBSC Perfection Ltd

Summary

Summary

OBSC Perfection Limited was originally incorporated as OBSC Perfection Private Limited on March 17, 2017, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC. The status of Company converted into a Public Limited and Company name was changed to OBSC Perfection Limited dated June 28, 2024 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is a precision metal component manufacturer offering a diversified suite of precision engineering products which are high-quality engineered parts across end-user industries and geographies. It primarily cater to top original equipment manufacturers who ultimately supply various components and parts to top automotive manufacturing companies of India. In non-automotive sector, it cater to manufacturers of Defense, Marine & Telecommunication Infrastructure industries. Further, the Company manufacture a wide range of precision metal components including cut blanks, shafts / spline shafts, torsion rods, piston rods, rack bar semi-finished, pinion, drive shafts, gear shifter, cable end fittings, sensor boss, sleeves, push plate, hubs, housing - brass and aluminium, fork bolt, fasteners, connectors, ball pin, ball pin housing, flange, male female ring, dozing adapter, housing for a diversified base of customers.At present, their core expertise lies in serving the automotive industry i.e. supplying OEMs, however, the Company is actively expanding the rea
Company FAQs

What is the OBSC Perfection Ltd share price today?

The OBSC Perfection Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of OBSC Perfection Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OBSC Perfection Ltd is ₹622.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OBSC Perfection Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OBSC Perfection Ltd is 50.03 and 6.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OBSC Perfection Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OBSC Perfection Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OBSC Perfection Ltd is ₹110 and ₹249.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OBSC Perfection Ltd?

OBSC Perfection Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 120.43% and 1 Month at 38.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OBSC Perfection Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OBSC Perfection Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.00 %
Institutions - 12.81 %
Public - 14.19 %

