OBSC Perfection Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.85
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.22
5.96
1.38
Net Worth
30.07
17.86
13.28
Minority Interest
Debt
41.48
33.41
18.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.54
1.16
0.82
Total Liabilities
73.09
52.43
33.08
Fixed Assets
43.01
35.21
23.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.5
16.63
8.88
Inventories
14.91
8.62
6.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.53
19.97
15.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.48
4.77
1.93
Sundry Creditors
-11.59
-15.3
-14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.83
-1.43
-1.4
Cash
0.58
0.61
0.39
Total Assets
73.09
52.45
33.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.