OBSC Perfection Ltd Summary

OBSC Perfection Limited was originally incorporated as OBSC Perfection Private Limited on March 17, 2017, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC. The status of Company converted into a Public Limited and Company name was changed to OBSC Perfection Limited dated June 28, 2024 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is a precision metal component manufacturer offering a diversified suite of precision engineering products which are high-quality engineered parts across end-user industries and geographies. It primarily cater to top original equipment manufacturers who ultimately supply various components and parts to top automotive manufacturing companies of India. In non-automotive sector, it cater to manufacturers of Defense, Marine & Telecommunication Infrastructure industries. Further, the Company manufacture a wide range of precision metal components including cut blanks, shafts / spline shafts, torsion rods, piston rods, rack bar semi-finished, pinion, drive shafts, gear shifter, cable end fittings, sensor boss, sleeves, push plate, hubs, housing - brass and aluminium, fork bolt, fasteners, connectors, ball pin, ball pin housing, flange, male female ring, dozing adapter, housing for a diversified base of customers.At present, their core expertise lies in serving the automotive industry i.e. supplying OEMs, however, the Company is actively expanding the reach beyond automotive, to develop a strong presence in defense, marine, and telecommunication infrastructure sectors. The Company started production from 1st Manufacturing Facility in Pune with an annual installed capacity of 11.50 lakh units in 2020. In 2022, it commenced operations from Unit II for Investment Casting in Pune with an Annual capacity of 600 MT, again started operations from 3rd Manufacturing Facility for machining in Chennai from OEM and Tier I for South Market in 2023. The Company has expanded business by setting up new manufacturing Unit IV at Chakan in Pune, Maharashtra in 2024. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 69,42,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.