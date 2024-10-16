iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Premium Plast Ltd Share Price

45
(3.69%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.45
  • Day's High45.55
  • 52 Wk High51.75
  • Prev. Close43.4
  • Day's Low44.6
  • 52 Wk Low 35.5
  • Turnover (lac)18.9
  • P/E17.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.82
  • EPS2.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Premium Plast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

45.45

Prev. Close

43.4

Turnover(Lac.)

18.9

Day's High

45.55

Day's Low

44.6

52 Week's High

51.75

52 Week's Low

35.5

Book Value

27.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85.94

P/E

17.36

EPS

2.5

Divi. Yield

0

Premium Plast Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Premium Plast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Premium Plast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:42 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.72%

Non-Promoter- 1.86%

Institutions: 1.86%

Non-Institutions: 29.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Premium Plast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.76

4.76

4.76

4.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.76

6.99

5.4

4.62

Net Worth

16.52

11.75

10.16

9.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Premium Plast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Premium Plast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chetan Nagendra Dave

Non Executive Director

Lopa Chetan Dave

Non Executive Director

Uday Dinakar Kanukollu

Independent Director

Keyur Atul Shah

Independent Director

Unnati Vishnubhai Zala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Shyamsunder Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premium Plast Ltd

Summary

Premium Plast Limited was incorporated under the name and style of Premium Plast Private Limited, a Private Limited Company,with a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 1995 issued by the Additional Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Premium Plast Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 10, 2019 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Premium Plast Limited is a tier-1 companies that directly supply to original equipment manufacturers, automotive component group. The Company design, manufacture and supply, exterior plastic components, interior cabin components, under the hood components to commercial vehicle OEMs directly. The Company is an IATF-16949, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2004 specialised plastic injection and blow mould components manufacturer. It manufacture a wide variety of injection and blow moulded plastic articles for a broad group of industries and applications. It manufacture automobile components for commercial vehicles of the Volvo Group. In 2004, Company shifted to new facility from Mulund to Vasai East, Mumbai for manufacturing of automotive and packaging products.Further, in 2013, it started a new plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh to manufacture plastic parts. Further in 2019, it set up another plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for manufacturing of industrial plastic parts, and increasing the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Premium Plast Ltd share price today?

The Premium Plast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premium Plast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premium Plast Ltd is ₹85.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premium Plast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premium Plast Ltd is 17.36 and 1.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premium Plast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premium Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premium Plast Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹51.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premium Plast Ltd?

Premium Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at -7.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premium Plast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premium Plast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.73 %
Institutions - 1.87 %
Public - 29.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Premium Plast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.