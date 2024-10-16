SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹45.45
Prev. Close₹43.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.9
Day's High₹45.55
Day's Low₹44.6
52 Week's High₹51.75
52 Week's Low₹35.5
Book Value₹27.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.94
P/E17.36
EPS2.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.76
4.76
4.76
4.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.76
6.99
5.4
4.62
Net Worth
16.52
11.75
10.16
9.38
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chetan Nagendra Dave
Non Executive Director
Lopa Chetan Dave
Non Executive Director
Uday Dinakar Kanukollu
Independent Director
Keyur Atul Shah
Independent Director
Unnati Vishnubhai Zala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Shyamsunder Sharma
Summary
Premium Plast Limited was incorporated under the name and style of Premium Plast Private Limited, a Private Limited Company,with a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 1995 issued by the Additional Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Premium Plast Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 10, 2019 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Premium Plast Limited is a tier-1 companies that directly supply to original equipment manufacturers, automotive component group. The Company design, manufacture and supply, exterior plastic components, interior cabin components, under the hood components to commercial vehicle OEMs directly. The Company is an IATF-16949, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2004 specialised plastic injection and blow mould components manufacturer. It manufacture a wide variety of injection and blow moulded plastic articles for a broad group of industries and applications. It manufacture automobile components for commercial vehicles of the Volvo Group. In 2004, Company shifted to new facility from Mulund to Vasai East, Mumbai for manufacturing of automotive and packaging products.Further, in 2013, it started a new plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh to manufacture plastic parts. Further in 2019, it set up another plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for manufacturing of industrial plastic parts, and increasing the
The Premium Plast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premium Plast Ltd is ₹85.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premium Plast Ltd is 17.36 and 1.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premium Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premium Plast Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹51.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Premium Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at -7.12%.
