Premium Plast Ltd Company Summary

42.75
(-7.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:41:18 PM

Premium Plast Ltd Summary

Premium Plast Limited was incorporated under the name and style of Premium Plast Private Limited, a Private Limited Company,with a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 1995 issued by the Additional Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Premium Plast Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 10, 2019 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Premium Plast Limited is a tier-1 companies that directly supply to original equipment manufacturers, automotive component group. The Company design, manufacture and supply, exterior plastic components, interior cabin components, under the hood components to commercial vehicle OEMs directly. The Company is an IATF-16949, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2004 specialised plastic injection and blow mould components manufacturer. It manufacture a wide variety of injection and blow moulded plastic articles for a broad group of industries and applications. It manufacture automobile components for commercial vehicles of the Volvo Group. In 2004, Company shifted to new facility from Mulund to Vasai East, Mumbai for manufacturing of automotive and packaging products.Further, in 2013, it started a new plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh to manufacture plastic parts. Further in 2019, it set up another plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for manufacturing of industrial plastic parts, and increasing the existing manufacturing capacity. The Company has 3 strategically located manufacturing units out of which 2 are situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh and the third unit is situated at Vasai, Maharashtra. The total installed capacity of manufacturing units is 1,975 MTPA. While, it develop the moulds in house, however it source polymers from reputed manufacturers locally. The Company has developed various new products either independently or in consultation with clients. The Company is planning an IPO upto 53,47,650 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.

