To the Members of Premium Plasi Limited

Report on the Audit of the financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Premium Plast Limited ("the Company ). which comprise the Balance Sheet for the period 01.04.23 to 31.01.24 the Statement of Profit and Loss including Comprehensive Income, for the period then ended and notes to the Financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 201 5. as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company for the period 01.04 23 to 31.01.24, and its profit, total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to BoardReport but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express,; of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we arc required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances & the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 13-1(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Compaiws financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists, Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs. we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: •

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3 )(i) of the Act. we arc also responsible tor expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and. based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or. if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order. 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government oflndia in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure "A". a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the C ompan.y so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g);

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and loss including other comprehensive income, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 3 1.2024. from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act:

f. the observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

g. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B",

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us. Section 197 of the Act is complied.

i. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance w ith Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(it) the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses:

(iii) there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(?v)

(a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in am other person(s) or entitv(ies). including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever b\ or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the

on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief. iuv ;

have been received by the company from any personas) or entities). including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding. whether recorded m writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether. directly or indirectly. lend or invest in other persons or entities identified m any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding Party Ulimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate ho the. circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to beleive that the representations under sub-clause (;) and (ii) of Rule i 1(e). as provided under (a) and <b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year and has not proposer: final div idend for the y ear.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility However, the company has not enabled the edit log facility throughout the year for all the transactions recorded in the software. We are unable to comment on the tampering of audit log for the reason stated above.

As proviso to Rule 3( i) of the Companies t Accounts) Rules. 2014 is applicable from the period April 1. 2023 reporting under Ruie 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements tor record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 3 1, 2024.

For \ RCA dt Associates Chartered Accountants FRN No: 104"2~\Y

CA Krunal Brahmbhatt Partner

Membership No. 150053 COIN: 24150053BKFPKQ3492

Place: Vadodara Date: P.O7J024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Premium Plast Limited on the financial statements of the Company for the period 01,04,23 to 31,01.24)

i, (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation oi Property, Plant and Equipment. Capital work in progress and relevant details of rigiit-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right- of-use assets to cover all

(c) Assets within a period of three years, to be carried out at one time or split over a number of times, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature uf its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basts of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of immovable properties comprising of only Land and Building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Right of Use Assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of Company .If applicable.

(e) The Company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of use Assets during the year and Intangible Assets during the year.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company tor the period 01.04.23 to 31.01.24 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii, (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable

intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us. the coverage and procedure of such verification by management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations.

iii. The Company has not made any Investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnership or any other parties during the year and hence reporting under clause (iii) of order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted am

loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of Section 185

v or

186 of Companies Act 2013 and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the order is not

applicable. — -

vi.According to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which arc considered to he deemed deposits during the year hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations provided to us. no order tuts been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vii. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (I) of the Companies Act. 2018. and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been trade ami maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of f the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vifi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, income-tax, goods and services tax. cess, custom duty and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, goods and services lax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of provident fund. Income tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

ix. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income Tax Act. !% (43 of 1961).

x.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on tite basis of audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and therefore, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us. and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The C ompany has not raised any loans during the year and therefore reporting on clause. 3(ix)(P) ofthe Order is not applicable,

xi.(a) The Company has not raised money s by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during The year and hence reporting under clause 3{xj(a> of the Order is not applicable,

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xii. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us. we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management of the Company

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADI - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report:

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xiii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xv.(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of cur audit procedures.

xvi. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions wdh its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a). (b) and (c ) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities, therefore, reporting under clause (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is a not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

xviii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit

immediately preceding financial year. ?K^Q4727VY

xix, There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year due to New auditor has been appointed based on requirement of peer re\ iewer firm.

x\. Aeeording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors, and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the dale of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from die balance sheet date. We. however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will gel discharged by the company as and when they fail due.

xxi. Based on the examination of records of the Company and information and explanation given to us. the Company is not required to spend any amount for Corporate Social Responsibility activity for FY 23-24 and therefore reporting under the clause 3(\x)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxii. The reporting under this clause is not appliable in respect of audit of financial statements at the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this repeal

For VRCA & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN No: 150053

CA Krunal Brahmbhatt

Partner

Membership No. 150053 UD1N: 241500531JKEPKQ3492 Place: Vadodara Date: 17.07.2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(0 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of ourreport to the Members of Premium Plast Limited on the financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Premium PI ist Limited ("the Company") for the period 01,04,23 to 31.01.24 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial statements of the Company for the for the period 01.04.23 to 31.01.24.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control slated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ol India ("1CAE). Fhese responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively lor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the pre\enlion and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

A u d itors Responsi bility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance w ith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the. "Guidance note") issued by the i( Al and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial stnleniems. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their opera ling effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding ol internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and lestine and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. I he procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is .sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis lor our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A

companys internal financial controls w ith reference to financial statements is a process designed to pun ide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial report tag. and the preparation of financial statements loi external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes [hose policies and procedures than to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the trahtfictiojf&^/fo dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recieved necessary to permit preparation of financial .statements in accordance with generally accepted acc\*l 104 princoples, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only In accordance

authorisations of management and directors of the company: and (3) provide reasonable assurance re garden- prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not he detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that me internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 , based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For VRCA & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN No: 150053

CA Krunal Brahmbhatt Partner

Membership No. 150053 L

DIN: 24150053BKEPKQ3492

Place: Vadodara Date: 17.07.2024