Premium Plast Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 and ended January 31, 2024. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

Limited, our Company on Standalone Basis.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

We are a tier-1 (tier-1 companies are companies that directly supply to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs")) automotive component group. We design, manufacture and supply, exterior plastic components, interior cabin components, under the hood components to commercial vehicle OEMs directly. We are an IATF-16949, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2004 specialised plastic injection and blow mould components manufacturer. We manufacture a wide variety of injection and blow moulded plastic articles for a broad group of industries and applications. Our products broadly include automotive parts, plastic industrial components and packaging components, which cater to a diverse range of industries. We specialise in manufacturing of automotive parts and have manufactured over 600 components across three state-of-the-art facilities strategically located in India. We use blow moulding and injection moulding technologies for manufacturing our products. Our product verticals include the following:

Automotive Components: In the automotive manufacturing sector, our Company manufactures various types of components using injection and blow moulding techniques. Our Company manufacturers the following components for various automobile manufacturers:

Exterior Automotive Components: We manufacture various types of exterior automotive components such as fenders, grills, bumpers, door panels, floor rails, light covers, and more mainly used in commercial vehicle and tractors segment. Splash guards are a good example of the durability of injection molded parts. Our Company manufactures exterior automotive components, as per the requirements of our customers.

Interior Components: Our Company also manufacturers various automotive interior components, including but not limited to, instrument assemblies, interior instrument panel assemblies and its child parts , dashboard panels, door handles, glove boxes, vents, etc.

Steering Wheel and Other Components Our Company also manufactures steering wheels and injection moulded steering wheels, mainly used in commercial vehicles.

Other Components such as, under the hood components, ducts /assemblies, tanks /assemblies and various other types of components. Industrial Plastic Parts: Engineering plastics, also called thermoplastic polymers, are a group of synthetic resins that offer high-performance capabilities and enhanced plastic characteristics compared to other standard plastic materials. Our Company manufactures plastic components used in electrical distribution systems such as holders, covers, bushings, clamps, locators, electronic; casings such as, modem covers, snaps etc. and safety limit switches for elevators. Our Company has the ability of customising its products based on the requirement of our customers.

Molded Industrial Packaging: Injection and Blow moulding products such as specialized packaging for torque spanners and boxes for packaging ear buds.

We are a manufacturer of automotive parts, plastic industrial components and packaging components. Our customers are mainly domestic and international automobile, cotton and cotton products and industrial tool manufacturers. We manufacture automobile components for commercial vehicles of the ‘Volvo Eicher Group. We are the exclusive automotive component supplier for a number of original commercial automobile manufacturers. Some of our reputed customers have been provided below:

We started our manufacturing operations by manufacturing automotive components for various OEMs. Thereafter, we diversified our product portfolio to include industrial plastic parts and molded industrial packaging. Our Revenue from Operations across product verticals is as follows:

Product Ten month period Fiscal Verticals ended January 31, 2023 2022 2021 2024 Amount ( in lakhs) % of Revenue from Operations Amount ( in lakhs) % of Revenue from Operations Amount ( in lakhs) % of Revenue from Operations Amount ( in lakhs) % of Revenue from Operations Automotive plastic components (Injection and Blow Moulding 3,309.68 84 3611.37 82 2479.31 80 2320.21 83 Industrial Plastic Parts 354.61 9 440.41 10 278.92 9 279.54 10 Molded Industrial Packaging 275.81 7 352.33 8 340.91 11 195.68 7

Our Company has repeatedly undertaken capital investment to increase its manufacturing capacity. In 2004, our Company shifted to new facility from Mulund to Vasai East, Mumbai for manufacturing of automotive and packaging products. Further, in 2013, in order to cater to the growing demand of our automotive plastic products, we started a new plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh to manufacture plastic parts. Further in 2019, started another plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for manufacturing of automotive plastic parts, to increase our manufacturing capacity to address the growing demand of our products/ customers. We have three (3) strategically located manufacturing units out of which two (2) are situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh and the third unit is situated at Vasai, Maharashtra. The total installed capacity of our manufacturing units is 1,975 MTPA. While, we develop the moulds in house, however we source polymers from reputed manufacturers locally. We have developed various new products either independently or in consultation with our clients.

We have obtained ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015 (EMS) and IATF-16949 (QMS) certification for manufacture and supply of automotive components, assemblies and moulds. Owing to the quality of products manufactured and supplied by our Company, we have received various awards and recognitions from our customers, some of which have been provided below:

Year Events 2002 Our Company received an award from Eicher Motors Limited in recognition of our outstanding contribution to supply chain management in Vendor Conference 2002 2007-08 Our Company received ‘Vendor Award 2007-08 from VE Commercial Vehicles in the Vendor Conference 2008 in recognition of our outstanding contribution to supply chain management rubber & plastic 2014 Our Company received an ancillary award from VE Commercial Vehicles in Annual Supplier Conference 2014 in recognition of our outstanding contribution to new product development 2015 Our Company received an ancillary award from VE Commercial Vehicles in Annual Supplier Conference 2015 in recognition of our outstanding contribution to supply chain management 2016 Our Managing Director, Chetan Dave was awarded with the COSIDICI National Award and the title of ‘outstanding entrepreneur at COSIDICI National Awards 2018 Our Company received an award from VE Commercial Vehicles for special contribution in aftermarket support in Annual Supplier Conference 2018. 2020 Our Company received an ancillary award from VE Commercial Vehicles in Annual Supplier Conference 2020 for outstanding contribution in supply chain management

Since incorporation, it has been our Companys vision and focus to manufacture and supply superior quality products to our customers, which has enabled us to expand our business operations. We have a quality control and assurance division

("Quality Division") in all our manufacturing units which carries out the required tests on the materials received including raw materials which are used in the manufacturing process and also on the final products. Our manufacturing units at Pithampur are equipped with in-house laboratories, wherein our products undergo stringent quality tests to meet industry standards before they are delivered to our clients. We undertake various strength tests like load and fatigue tests, vibration tests, cyclical endurance tests, chemical / heat resistance and such other tests. These tests ensure that our products meet the industry standards required by our clients for safety, durability and environment. As per the requirement of our customers, we obtain industry standard tests certificates from our suppliers for the raw materials procured by them used by us and also from NABL accredited third party laboratories for specific products

Since, our Company manufactures plastic products, it ensures that it inculcates sustainable practices in its manufacturing processes. During injection molding and blow molding process, the residual plastic generated by our Company is reused as a raw material, on account of it possessing the required polymers for manufacturing our other finished products. This ensures that we do not increase the plastic waste generated from our manufacturing units and also helps us reduce cost of raw materials, thereby helping us achieve economies of scale. Our sustainable manufacturing practices enable us to make our manufacturing units ‘zero-discharge units and therefore increase our efficiency and reduce our expenditure. Additionally, we also propose to set up a roof top solar panels at our existing manufacturing units to partly source the electricity for running our manufacturing units. We propose to utilize a portion of the Net Proceeds towards funding installation of solar panel at our manufacturing unit situated at plot no 36, Industrial Growth, Sector 1, Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. We believe that our rooftop solar panels shall empower us in becoming a responsible, ethical and socially responsible green unit.

Key Performance Indicators

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain key performance indicators that are presented below as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these key performance indicators is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Restated Financial Information included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. We present these key performance indicators because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Further, these key performance indicators may differ from the similar information used by other companies, including peer companies, and hence their comparability may be limited. Therefore, these matrices should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to AS measures of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or results of operation. A list of our KPIs for the Ten months ended January 31, 2024 and Financial Years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 is set out below ( in lakhs)

Key Performance Indicators# January 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue from Operations(1) 3,940.10 4,404.12 3,099.15 2,795.43 Total Revenue (2) 3,940.10 4,404.83 3,104.78 2,797.95 Gross Profit(1) 1152.65 864.10 697.84 658.65 Gross Margin(2) 29.25 19.62 22.48 23.54 EBITDA(3) 566.09 220.77 97.23 96.68 EBITDA Margin(5) 14.37 5.01 3.13 3.46 Profit After Tax for the Year ("PAT") 418.87 159.32 77.70 75.67 PAT Margin(6) 10.63 3.62 2.50 2.70 ROE(7)* 26.28 13.56 7.65 8.07 ROCE(4)(8) * 26.46 13.95 6.76 6.64 Net Debt/ EBITDA(9) 71.77 115.87 263.06 536.02

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST AUDITED FINANCIALS

After the date of ten months Audited accounts i.e. January 31, 2024, the Directors of our Company confirm that, there have been no significant material developments.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 24 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

1. Dependency on Customers

2. Rely on automotive molding products

3. Pricing pressure from customers

4. Dependency on the performance of the passenger vehicle market

5. Failure to identify and understand evolving industry trends and develop new products to meet our customers demands

6. Delays in payment of statutory dues

7. Highly competitive automotive components industry

8. Dependency on third parties for the supply of raw materials

PRINCIPAL COMPONENTS OF STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

Set forth below are the principal components of statement of profit and loss from our continuing operations:

Income

Our total income comprises of (i) revenue from operations and (ii) other income.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations comprises of sales and Inter Branch Transfer.

Other Income

Other income includes interest received and foreign exchange gain.

Expenses

Our expenses comprises of cost of materials consumed, operational cost, employee benefits expense, finance costs, depreciation and amortization expense and other expenses.

Cost of Materials Consumed

Cost of materials consumed denote the sum of opening stock and purchases of opening stock of raw materials less closing stock of raw materials.

Operating Cost

Operating Cost includes electricity charges, packing and forwarding, repair and maintenance, factory expense, transport charges, freight, loading and unloading charges, rent rates and taxes.

Employee benefits expense

Employee benefits expenses includes salary to staff, staff welfare expenses and director remuneration.

Finance Cost

Finance cost includes (i) interest on borrowings; (ii) bank charges and others.

Depreciation and Amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortisation expenses primarily include depreciation expenses on our factory building, furniture and fixture, computer, dies and moulds, motor car and plant and machinery.

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATION

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars 31-Jan-24 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 Incomes: Revenue from Operations 3,940.10 4,404.12 3,099.15 2,795.43 % of total revenue 100.00% 99.98% 99.82% 99.91% % Increase/(Decrease) - 42.11% 10.86% - Other income - 0.71 5.63 2.51 % of total revenue - 0.02% 0.18% 0.09% % Increase/(Decrease) - (87.36)% 124.20% - Total Revenue 3,940.10 4,404.83 3,104.78 2,797.95 % Increase/(Decrease) (10.55)% 41.87% 10.97% - Expenses: Changes in inventories of finished goods - - - - % of total revenue - - - - % Increase/(Decrease) - - - - Cost of material consumed 2,571.19 3,353.89 2,217.97 1,994.96 % of total revenue 65.26% 76.14% 71.44% 71.30% % Increase/(Decrease) - 51.21% 11.18% - Employee Benefit expenses 206.86 222.02 180.11 134.69 % of total revenue 5.25% 5.04% 5.80% 4.81% % Increase/(Decrease) - 23.27% 33.72% - Other Expenses 289.03 283.49 247.13 193.37 % of total revenue 7.34% 6.44% 7.96% 6.91% % Increase/(Decrease) - 14.71% 27.81% - Total Expense 3,067.08 3,859.40 2,645.22 2,323.02 % of total revenue 77.84% 87.62% 85.20% 83.03% % Increase/(Decrease) - 45.90% 13.87% - Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 873.87 545.43 459.56 474.93 % of total revenue 22.16% 12.38% 14.80% 16.97% Depreciation and amortization Expenses 171.33 185.74 221.64 192.48 % of total revenue 4.35% 4.22% 7.14% 6.88% % Increase/(Decrease) - (16.20)% 15.15% - Profit before Interest and Tax 703.15 359.69 237.92 282.45 % of total revenue 17.85% 8.17% 7.66% 10.09% Financial Charges 138.39 138.92 140.69 185.78 % of total revenue 3.51% 3.15% 4.53% 6.64% % Increase/(Decrease) - (1.25)% (24.27)% - Profit before Tax and Extraordinary 563.30 220.77 97.23 96.68 Expenses % of total revenue 14.30% 5.01% 3.13% 3.46% Extraordinary Expenses - - - - % of total revenue - - - - % Increase/(Decrease) - - - - Restated Profit/(Loss) before tax 563.30 220.77 97.23 96.68 % of total revenue 14.37% 5.01% 3.13% 3.46% % Increase/(Decrease) - 127.05% 0.58% - Tax expenses/(income) Current and prior years Tax (net) 140.83 55.19 17.50 18.30 Provisions for Deferred Tax 5.70 6.26 2.03 2.71 Total tax expenses 146.52 61.45 19.53 21.01 % of total revenue 3.72% 1.39% 0.63% 0.75% Restated profit/(loss) after Tax 416.78 159.32 77.70 75.67 % of total revenue 10.58% 3.62% 2.50% 2.70% % Increase/(Decrease) - 105.03% 2.69% - Income from Minority and Associate - - - - Profit/(Loss) attributable to owners of the company - - - -

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Income:

Total Income has increased by 41.87% from Rs.3,104.78 Lakhs in Fiscal Year 2022 to Rs.4,404.83 Lakhs for the Fiscal Year Ended 2023. The Increase in the revenue is due to decrease in procurement cost.

Expenditure:

Total expense has increased by 45.90% from Rs. 2,645.22 Lakhs in Fiscal Year 2022 to Rs. 3,859.40 Lakhs for the Fiscal Year 2023. The increase in the other expenses is due to increase in the Sales and increase in yearly cost.

Cost of Material Consumed:

Cost of Material Consumed has been increased by 51.21% from Rs. 2,217.97 Lakhs in Fiscal Year 2022 to Rs. 3,353.89 Lakhs in Fiscal year 2023. The Increase in cost of material consumed is due to increase in sales.

Employee Benefit Expenses:

Employee Benefit Expenses in terms of Percentage has increased by 23.27% from Rs.180.11 Lakhs at Fiscal Year 2022 to Rs.222.02 Lakhs for the Fiscal year 2023. The Increase was due to yearly appraisal and hiring of new staff.

Other Expenses

Other expenses has increased by 14.71% from Rs. 247.13 Lakhs for the Fiscal Year 2022 to Rs.283.49 Lakhs for the Fiscal year 2023, due to increase in sales, and hence increase in variable cost.

Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items

Net Profit after tax, extraordinary items and Minority interest has decreased by 105.03% from Rs 77.70 Lakhs for the fiscal Year 2022 to Rs.159.32 Lakhs for the Fiscal year 2023, due to -

? Reducing the process costs which were earlier processed by Third Party Vendors which results into purchased at higher price.

? Company is purchasing its raw material purely on cash Basis and not credit thereby trying to avail maximum discounts and offers from the suppliers which consecutively benefits the Company.

? Procurement costs have reduced due to systematic procurement of Raw material resulting in the increase in the Net Profit after Tax (NPAT).

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Income:

Total Income has increased by 10.97% from Rs.2,797.95 Lakhs in Fiscal Year 2021 to Rs. 3,104.78 Lakhs for the Fiscal Year Ended 2022.The Increase in the revenue is due to decrease in procurement cost.

Total Expenses:

Total expense has increased by 13.87% from Rs. 2,323.02 Lakhs in Fiscal Year 2021 to Rs. 2,645.22 Lakhs for the Fiscal

Year 2022. The increase in the total expenses is due to increase in employees benefits costs, operating cost, cost of material consumed, depreciation and amortization and other expenses.

Cost of Material Consumed:

Cost of Material Consumed has been increased by 11.18% from Rs. 1,994.96 Lakhs in Fiscal Year 2021 to Rs. 2,217.97 Lakhs in Fiscal year 2022. The Increase in cost of material consumption is due to increase in sales.

Employee Benefit Expenses:

Employee Benefit Expenses in terms of Percentage has increased by 33.72% from Rs. 134.69 Lakhs at Fiscal Year 2021 to Rs. 180.11 Lakhs for the Fiscal year 2022. The Increase was due to yearly appraisal and hiring of new staff.

Other Expenses

Other expenses has decreased by 27.81% from Rs. 193.37 Lakhs for the Fiscal Year 2021 to Rs. 247.13 Lakhs for the Fiscal year 2022, due to increase in sales, and hence increase in variable cost.

Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items

Net Profit after tax, Extraordinary items and Minority interest has increase in by 2.69% from Rs 75.67 Lakhs for the fiscal Year 2021 to Rs. 77.70 Lakhs for the Fiscal year 2022, due to increase in the Revenue and decrease in the finance cost.

Cash Flows

(Rs in Lakh)

Particulars For The Period or Year Ended Period Ended January 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Year Ended March 31, 2022 Year Ended March 31, 2021 Net Cash from Operating Activities 69.35 359.65 538.22 561.02 Net Cash from Investing Activities (243.41) (227.17) (169.35) (191.37) Net Cash used in Financing Activities 177.38 (145.86) (350.09) (409.39)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash from operating activities for the ten months ended January 31, 2024 was at Rs. 69.35 Lakh as compared to Profit After Tax, Depreciation and Interest Rs. 416.78 Lakh, while for fiscal 2023 was at Rs. 359.65 lakh as compared to Profit After Tax, Depreciation and Interest Rs 159.32 lakh, while for fiscal 2022, net cash from operating activities was at Rs 538.22 lakh as compared to Profit After Tax, Depreciation and Interest Rs. 77.70 lakh. For fiscal 2021, the net cash from operating activities was Rs. 561.02 lakh compared to Profit After Tax, Depreciation and Interest Rs. 75.67 Lakh

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

Net cash from investing activities for the ten months Ended January 31, 2024 was at Rs (243.41), fiscal 2023 was at Rs. (227.17) lakh, while for fiscal 2022, net cash from investing activities was at Rs. (169.35) lakh. For fiscal 2021, the net cash from investing activities was Rs. (191.37) lakh.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Net cash from financing activities for the ten months ended January 31, 2024 was at Rs. 177.38 lakh due to interest and repayment of borrowing, for fiscal 2023 was at Rs (145.86) lakh due to higher amount of borrowing, while for fiscal 2022, net cash from financing activities was at Rs (350.09) lakh. For fiscal 2021, the net cash from financing activities was Rs (409.39) lakh due to repayment of borrowing.

OTHER MATTERS

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, during the periods under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered unusual or infrequent.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations

Other than as described in the Section titled "Financial Information" and chapter titled "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations", beginning on Page 190 and 220 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

Other than as described in the chapter titled "Risk Factors" and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Result of Operations", beginning on Page 24 and 220 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, best to our knowledge there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our company from continuing operations.

4. Future relationship between Costs and Income

Other than as described in the chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on Page 24 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, best to our knowledge there are no factors, which will affect the future relationship between costs and income or which are expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and finances.