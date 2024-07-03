SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹746.75
Prev. Close₹746.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.43
Day's High₹749.65
Day's Low₹715.85
52 Week's High₹914.95
52 Week's Low₹548
Book Value₹344.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,753.19
P/E18.87
EPS39.58
Divi. Yield0.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.43
53.38
24.06
24.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
769.63
680.29
651.05
575.26
Net Worth
794.06
733.67
675.11
599.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,686.69
2,211.75
2,460.24
yoy growth (%)
66.68
13.22
Raw materials
-2,681.68
-1,526.75
-1,684.99
As % of sales
72.73
69.02
68.48
Employee costs
-352.13
-274.6
-284.1
-259.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
106.51
9.71
88.95
Depreciation
-95.02
-80.63
-70.2
-67.05
Tax paid
-26.72
-2.97
-29.68
Working capital
239.96
14.37
38.02
53.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.68
13.22
Op profit growth
80.24
2.99
EBIT growth
171.81
6.8
Net profit growth
1,082.07
-87.52
-24.6
22.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,977.3
4,640.25
3,966.49
2,413.37
2,671.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,977.3
4,640.25
3,966.49
2,413.37
2,671.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.39
26.06
15.63
2.36
8.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S Ram
Non Executive Director
S Viji
Managing Director
Srivats Ram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K V Lakshmi
Independent Director
Sumithra Gomatam
Independent Director
RISHIKESHA THIRUVENKATA KRISHNAN
Independent Director
R Raghuttama Rao
Reports by Wheels India Ltd
Summary
Wheels India Ltd, promoted by the TVS Group Company was started in early 60s to manufacture automobile wheels. The Company is among the worlds largest manufacturers of steel, aluminum, and wire wheels. Since the establishment of the organization in 1960, it has consistently enhanced their engineering capabilities to build and deliver world-class products. It widened the portfolio through strategic diversification to offer bus and truck chassis, suspension products, hydraulic cylinders, custom-fabricated assemblies, and precision components for wind turbines.The Company manufactures wheels in technical and financial collaboration with Dunlop Holdings, UK, (35.91% equity stake). Now, it grew as a leading manufacturer of steel wheels for passenger cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, agricultural tractors and construction equipment in India. The company supplies 2/3rd of the domestic market requirement and exports 15% of the turnover to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South AfricaThe company has it plant located at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, at Chennai in Tamil Nadu, at Kancheepuram in Tamilnadu amd at Pune in Maharashtra.The company also has a technical-financial collaboration with Titan EuropeThe company is a QS 9000 certified.An in house process for manufacturing 3 piece earthmover wheels was developed during 2001-02, which are being supplied to Caterpillars European plants.During 2003-04, the company commenced supplies of Air Suspension Kits toOEM Customers.During 20
Read More
The Wheels India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹717.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wheels India Ltd is ₹1753.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wheels India Ltd is 18.87 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wheels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wheels India Ltd is ₹548 and ₹914.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wheels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.03%, 3 Years at 4.48%, 1 Year at 8.99%, 6 Month at -12.98%, 3 Month at 0.55% and 1 Month at 1.67%.
