Wheels India Ltd Share Price

717.55
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open746.75
  • Day's High749.65
  • 52 Wk High914.95
  • Prev. Close746.75
  • Day's Low715.85
  • 52 Wk Low 548
  • Turnover (lac)108.43
  • P/E18.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value344.35
  • EPS39.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,753.19
  • Div. Yield0.99
Wheels India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

746.75

Prev. Close

746.75

Turnover(Lac.)

108.43

Day's High

749.65

Day's Low

715.85

52 Week's High

914.95

52 Week's Low

548

Book Value

344.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,753.19

P/E

18.87

EPS

39.58

Divi. Yield

0.99

Wheels India Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.39

Record Date: 10 Jul, 2024

Wheels India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Wheels India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.30%

Foreign: 58.30%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 12.41%

Institutions: 12.41%

Non-Institutions: 29.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wheels India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.43

53.38

24.06

24.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

769.63

680.29

651.05

575.26

Net Worth

794.06

733.67

675.11

599.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,686.69

2,211.75

2,460.24

yoy growth (%)

66.68

13.22

Raw materials

-2,681.68

-1,526.75

-1,684.99

As % of sales

72.73

69.02

68.48

Employee costs

-352.13

-274.6

-284.1

-259.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

106.51

9.71

88.95

Depreciation

-95.02

-80.63

-70.2

-67.05

Tax paid

-26.72

-2.97

-29.68

Working capital

239.96

14.37

38.02

53.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.68

13.22

Op profit growth

80.24

2.99

EBIT growth

171.81

6.8

Net profit growth

1,082.07

-87.52

-24.6

22.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,977.3

4,640.25

3,966.49

2,413.37

2,671.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,977.3

4,640.25

3,966.49

2,413.37

2,671.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.39

26.06

15.63

2.36

8.03

Wheels India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wheels India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S Ram

Non Executive Director

S Viji

Managing Director

Srivats Ram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K V Lakshmi

Independent Director

Sumithra Gomatam

Independent Director

RISHIKESHA THIRUVENKATA KRISHNAN

Independent Director

R Raghuttama Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wheels India Ltd

Summary

Wheels India Ltd, promoted by the TVS Group Company was started in early 60s to manufacture automobile wheels. The Company is among the worlds largest manufacturers of steel, aluminum, and wire wheels. Since the establishment of the organization in 1960, it has consistently enhanced their engineering capabilities to build and deliver world-class products. It widened the portfolio through strategic diversification to offer bus and truck chassis, suspension products, hydraulic cylinders, custom-fabricated assemblies, and precision components for wind turbines.The Company manufactures wheels in technical and financial collaboration with Dunlop Holdings, UK, (35.91% equity stake). Now, it grew as a leading manufacturer of steel wheels for passenger cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, agricultural tractors and construction equipment in India. The company supplies 2/3rd of the domestic market requirement and exports 15% of the turnover to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South AfricaThe company has it plant located at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, at Chennai in Tamil Nadu, at Kancheepuram in Tamilnadu amd at Pune in Maharashtra.The company also has a technical-financial collaboration with Titan EuropeThe company is a QS 9000 certified.An in house process for manufacturing 3 piece earthmover wheels was developed during 2001-02, which are being supplied to Caterpillars European plants.During 2003-04, the company commenced supplies of Air Suspension Kits toOEM Customers.During 20
Company FAQs

What is the Wheels India Ltd share price today?

The Wheels India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹717.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wheels India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wheels India Ltd is ₹1753.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wheels India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wheels India Ltd is 18.87 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wheels India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wheels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wheels India Ltd is ₹548 and ₹914.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wheels India Ltd?

Wheels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.03%, 3 Years at 4.48%, 1 Year at 8.99%, 6 Month at -12.98%, 3 Month at 0.55% and 1 Month at 1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wheels India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wheels India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.31 %
Institutions - 12.41 %
Public - 29.28 %

