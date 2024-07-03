Summary

Wheels India Ltd, promoted by the TVS Group Company was started in early 60s to manufacture automobile wheels. The Company is among the worlds largest manufacturers of steel, aluminum, and wire wheels. Since the establishment of the organization in 1960, it has consistently enhanced their engineering capabilities to build and deliver world-class products. It widened the portfolio through strategic diversification to offer bus and truck chassis, suspension products, hydraulic cylinders, custom-fabricated assemblies, and precision components for wind turbines.The Company manufactures wheels in technical and financial collaboration with Dunlop Holdings, UK, (35.91% equity stake). Now, it grew as a leading manufacturer of steel wheels for passenger cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, agricultural tractors and construction equipment in India. The company supplies 2/3rd of the domestic market requirement and exports 15% of the turnover to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South AfricaThe company has it plant located at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, at Chennai in Tamil Nadu, at Kancheepuram in Tamilnadu amd at Pune in Maharashtra.The company also has a technical-financial collaboration with Titan EuropeThe company is a QS 9000 certified.An in house process for manufacturing 3 piece earthmover wheels was developed during 2001-02, which are being supplied to Caterpillars European plants.During 2003-04, the company commenced supplies of Air Suspension Kits toOEM Customers.During 20

