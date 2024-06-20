iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wheels India Ltd AGM

669.95
(-0.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:34:53 AM

Wheels India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Jul 202420 May 2024
The 65th Annual General Meeting (65th AGM) will be held on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. The Register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from July 10, 2024 to July 17, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 65th AGM and declaration of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Wheels India Limited had earlier intimated the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 10-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024. Please be informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will now remain closed from 11-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & 65th AGM 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2024) Wheels India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 17, 2024 Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Proceedings of 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Chairman Speech. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)

Wheels India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wheels India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.