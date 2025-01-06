iifl-logo-icon 1
Wheels India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

704.05
(-5.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Wheels India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

106.51

9.71

88.95

Depreciation

-95.02

-80.63

-70.2

-67.05

Tax paid

-26.72

-2.97

-29.68

Working capital

239.96

14.37

38.02

53.43

Other operating items

Operating

224.73

-59.51

45.65

Capital expenditure

59.92

210.78

284.25

-55.79

Free cash flow

284.66

151.27

-10.13

Equity raised

1,146.52

1,141.92

1,043.35

899.28

Investing

-2.44

-0.01

0.23

4.39

Financing

902.49

602.21

759.14

244.82

Dividends paid

0

0

8.7

18.04

Net in cash

2,331.23

1,895.38

1,156.41

