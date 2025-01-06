Wheels India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
106.51
9.71
88.95
Depreciation
-95.02
-80.63
-70.2
-67.05
Tax paid
-26.72
-2.97
-29.68
Working capital
239.96
14.37
38.02
53.43
Other operating items
Operating
224.73
-59.51
45.65
Capital expenditure
59.92
210.78
284.25
-55.79
Free cash flow
284.66
151.27
-10.13
Equity raised
1,146.52
1,141.92
1,043.35
899.28
Investing
-2.44
-0.01
0.23
4.39
Financing
902.49
602.21
759.14
244.82
Dividends paid
0
0
8.7
18.04
Net in cash
2,331.23
1,895.38
1,156.41
