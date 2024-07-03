Wheels India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,705.82
3,389.35
2,778.76
1,486
2,083
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,705.82
3,389.35
2,778.76
1,486
2,083
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.98
20.37
8.37
3.99
4
Total Income
3,716.8
3,409.72
2,787.13
1,489.99
2,087
Total Expenditure
3,537.3
3,238.25
2,596.16
1,419.51
1,946.72
PBIDT
179.5
171.47
190.97
70.48
140.28
Interest
91.88
76.14
51.82
43.96
50.16
PBDT
87.62
95.33
139.15
26.52
90.12
Depreciation
63.06
55.4
75.37
60.62
57.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.38
7.6
19.57
-0.47
10.49
Deferred Tax
-3.45
2.32
-4.07
-7.16
-22.65
Reported Profit After Tax
20.63
30.01
48.28
-26.47
44.54
Minority Interest After NP
-3.63
-3
-1.44
-1.71
-1.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.26
33.01
49.72
-24.76
45.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.26
33.01
49.72
-24.76
45.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.93
13.51
20.66
-10.29
18.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
30
0
0
0
Equity
24.43
24.06
24.06
24.06
24.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.84
5.05
6.87
4.74
6.73
PBDTM(%)
2.36
2.81
5
1.78
4.32
PATM(%)
0.55
0.88
1.73
-1.78
2.13
