Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,686.69
2,211.75
2,460.24
yoy growth (%)
66.68
13.22
Raw materials
-2,681.68
-1,526.75
-1,684.99
As % of sales
72.73
69.02
68.48
Employee costs
-352.13
-274.6
-284.1
-259.87
As % of sales
9.55
12.41
10.56
Other costs
-402.63
-271.56
-324.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.92
12.27
13.17
Operating profit
250.25
138.84
191.28
OPM
6.78
6.27
7.77
Depreciation
-95.02
-80.63
-70.2
-67.05
Interest expense
-63.1
-52.68
-44.54
Other income
14.38
4.19
10.16
9.27
Profit before tax
106.51
9.71
88.95
Taxes
-26.72
-2.97
-29.68
Tax rate
-25.08
-30.55
-33.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
79.79
6.74
59.27
Exceptional items
0
0
12.49
Net profit
79.79
6.75
54.11
71.76
yoy growth (%)
1,082.07
-87.52
-24.6
22.95
NPM
2.16
0.3
2.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.