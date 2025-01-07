iifl-logo-icon 1
Wheels India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

716.75
(1.80%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,686.69

2,211.75

2,460.24

yoy growth (%)

66.68

13.22

Raw materials

-2,681.68

-1,526.75

-1,684.99

As % of sales

72.73

69.02

68.48

Employee costs

-352.13

-274.6

-284.1

-259.87

As % of sales

9.55

12.41

10.56

Other costs

-402.63

-271.56

-324.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.92

12.27

13.17

Operating profit

250.25

138.84

191.28

OPM

6.78

6.27

7.77

Depreciation

-95.02

-80.63

-70.2

-67.05

Interest expense

-63.1

-52.68

-44.54

Other income

14.38

4.19

10.16

9.27

Profit before tax

106.51

9.71

88.95

Taxes

-26.72

-2.97

-29.68

Tax rate

-25.08

-30.55

-33.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

79.79

6.74

59.27

Exceptional items

0

0

12.49

Net profit

79.79

6.75

54.11

71.76

yoy growth (%)

1,082.07

-87.52

-24.6

22.95

NPM

2.16

0.3

2.91

