Wheels India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.43
53.38
24.06
24.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
769.63
680.29
651.05
575.26
Net Worth
794.06
733.67
675.11
599.32
Minority Interest
Debt
726.69
775.9
837.75
629.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
75.36
66.68
55.29
55.89
Total Liabilities
1,596.11
1,576.25
1,568.15
1,284.97
Fixed Assets
1,052.65
1,002.97
857.67
825.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.34
8.51
14.24
16.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7
7.19
4.9
5.15
Networking Capital
520.14
553.52
688.52
435.28
Inventories
847.91
850.25
769.58
512.09
Inventory Days
76.19
84.5
Sundry Debtors
723.44
755.54
868.23
706
Debtor Days
85.95
116.5
Other Current Assets
221.12
183.45
216.64
155.17
Sundry Creditors
-1,074.53
-1,032.04
-972.92
-802.17
Creditor Days
96.32
132.38
Other Current Liabilities
-197.8
-203.68
-193.01
-135.81
Cash
3.98
4.06
2.82
2.62
Total Assets
1,596.11
1,576.25
1,568.15
1,284.97
