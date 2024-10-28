iifl-logo-icon 1
Wheels India Ltd Board Meeting

682.9
(1.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Wheels India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window. Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 5. Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 6. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Oct 202412 Oct 2024
Wheels India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on October 12, 2024. Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Change in Board of Directors and reconstitution of Committees - Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Wheels India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202414 May 2024
Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Dividend & Closure of Trading Window. Wheels India Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 20, 2024, declared a Dividend of Rs.7.39 per equity share for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024) Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 20, 2024, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 7.39/- (73.90%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM. The dividend, if approved by the members, shall be paid on or before August 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Change in Board of Directors.
Board Meeting30 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window. Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE regarding Change in Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

