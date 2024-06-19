iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 May 202410 Jul 202410 Jul 20247.3973.9Final
Wheels India Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 20, 2024, declared a Dividend of Rs.7.39 per equity share for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Wheels India Limited had earlier intimated the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 10-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024. Please be informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will now remain closed from 11-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & 65th AGM 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/06/2024)

