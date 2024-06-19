Wheels India Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 20, 2024, declared a Dividend of Rs.7.39 per equity share for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Wheels India Limited had earlier intimated the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 10-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024. Please be informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will now remain closed from 11-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & 65th AGM 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/06/2024)