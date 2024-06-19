The 65th Annual General Meeting (65th AGM) will be held on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. The Register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from July 10, 2024 to July 17, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 65th AGM and declaration of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Wheels India Limited had earlier intimated the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 10-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024. Please be informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will now remain closed from 11-Jul-2024 to 17-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & 65th AGM 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/06/2024)