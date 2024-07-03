iifl-logo-icon 1
Harsha Engineers International Ltd Share Price

514.05
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open516.15
  • Day's High520
  • 52 Wk High613.85
  • Prev. Close520.15
  • Day's Low514.05
  • 52 Wk Low 360.1
  • Turnover (lac)21.71
  • P/E34.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value144.63
  • EPS15.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,680.12
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Harsha Engineers International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

516.15

Prev. Close

520.15

Turnover(Lac.)

21.71

Day's High

520

Day's Low

514.05

52 Week's High

613.85

52 Week's Low

360.1

Book Value

144.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,680.12

P/E

34.08

EPS

15.26

Divi. Yield

0.19

Harsha Engineers International Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Harsha Engineers International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Harsha Engineers International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.60%

Non-Promoter- 9.40%

Institutions: 9.40%

Non-Institutions: 15.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Harsha Engineers International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.04

91.04

77.25

77.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,154.42

1,032.64

490.8

383.28

Net Worth

1,245.46

1,123.68

568.05

460.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,392.3

1,364.02

1,321.48

873.75

885.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,392.3

1,364.02

1,321.48

873.75

885.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.49

29.79

17.52

2.98

13.65

View Annually Results

Harsha Engineers International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Harsha Engineers International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rajendra S Shah

Managing Director

Harish Rangwala

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vishal Rangwala

Whole Time Director & COO

Pilak Rajendra Shah

Whole-time Director

Hetal Brijesh Ukani

Independent Director

Ambar J Patel

Independent Director

Kunal Dilipbhai Shah

Independent Director

BHUSHAN CHELARAM PUNANI

Independent Director

Ramakrishnan Kasinathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kiran Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harsha Engineers International Ltd

Summary

Harsha Engineers International Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated December 11, 2010. Subsequently, Companys name was changed to Harsha Engineers International Private Limited pursuant to the Scheme approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide order dated December 23, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued by the RoC on December 31, 2021. The Company status further got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Harsha Engineers International Limited on January 1, 2022. Harsha Engineers International expresses itself as a Core Engineering as well as Solar-EPC and O&M company which focuses on continuous learning and developments, to produce best Engineering products and provide best solar services as per customers requirement. Since its inception, the Company undertakes turnkey projects, using solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, including polycrystalline and thin-film materials under its Solar EPC segment, ranging from KW scale to MW scale. The Company having Engineering business which are in manufacturer of bearing cages & bushings having materials in form of brass, bronze, steel, and polyamide as well a capability to deliver stamping components primarily for the automotive and industrial customers. While the Company has principal production facilities at Changodar and Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, it also works production facilities in Chang
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Harsha Engineers International Ltd share price today?

The Harsha Engineers International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹514.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Harsha Engineers International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is ₹4680.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is 34.08 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Harsha Engineers International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harsha Engineers International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is ₹360.1 and ₹613.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Harsha Engineers International Ltd?

Harsha Engineers International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 2.25%, 1 Year at 33.49%, 6 Month at -13.23%, 3 Month at 2.48% and 1 Month at -2.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Harsha Engineers International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.61 %
Institutions - 9.41 %
Public - 15.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Harsha Engineers International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

