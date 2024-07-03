Summary

Harsha Engineers International Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated December 11, 2010. Subsequently, Companys name was changed to Harsha Engineers International Private Limited pursuant to the Scheme approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide order dated December 23, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued by the RoC on December 31, 2021. The Company status further got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Harsha Engineers International Limited on January 1, 2022. Harsha Engineers International expresses itself as a Core Engineering as well as Solar-EPC and O&M company which focuses on continuous learning and developments, to produce best Engineering products and provide best solar services as per customers requirement. Since its inception, the Company undertakes turnkey projects, using solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, including polycrystalline and thin-film materials under its Solar EPC segment, ranging from KW scale to MW scale. The Company having Engineering business which are in manufacturer of bearing cages & bushings having materials in form of brass, bronze, steel, and polyamide as well a capability to deliver stamping components primarily for the automotive and industrial customers. While the Company has principal production facilities at Changodar and Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, it also works production facilities in Chang

