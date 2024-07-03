Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹516.15
Prev. Close₹520.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.71
Day's High₹520
Day's Low₹514.05
52 Week's High₹613.85
52 Week's Low₹360.1
Book Value₹144.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,680.12
P/E34.08
EPS15.26
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.04
91.04
77.25
77.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,154.42
1,032.64
490.8
383.28
Net Worth
1,245.46
1,123.68
568.05
460.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,392.3
1,364.02
1,321.48
873.75
885.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,392.3
1,364.02
1,321.48
873.75
885.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.49
29.79
17.52
2.98
13.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rajendra S Shah
Managing Director
Harish Rangwala
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vishal Rangwala
Whole Time Director & COO
Pilak Rajendra Shah
Whole-time Director
Hetal Brijesh Ukani
Independent Director
Ambar J Patel
Independent Director
Kunal Dilipbhai Shah
Independent Director
BHUSHAN CHELARAM PUNANI
Independent Director
Ramakrishnan Kasinathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kiran Mohanty
Reports by Harsha Engineers International Ltd
Summary
Harsha Engineers International Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated December 11, 2010. Subsequently, Companys name was changed to Harsha Engineers International Private Limited pursuant to the Scheme approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide order dated December 23, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued by the RoC on December 31, 2021. The Company status further got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Harsha Engineers International Limited on January 1, 2022. Harsha Engineers International expresses itself as a Core Engineering as well as Solar-EPC and O&M company which focuses on continuous learning and developments, to produce best Engineering products and provide best solar services as per customers requirement. Since its inception, the Company undertakes turnkey projects, using solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, including polycrystalline and thin-film materials under its Solar EPC segment, ranging from KW scale to MW scale. The Company having Engineering business which are in manufacturer of bearing cages & bushings having materials in form of brass, bronze, steel, and polyamide as well a capability to deliver stamping components primarily for the automotive and industrial customers. While the Company has principal production facilities at Changodar and Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, it also works production facilities in Chang
The Harsha Engineers International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹514.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is ₹4680.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is 34.08 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harsha Engineers International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is ₹360.1 and ₹613.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Harsha Engineers International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 2.25%, 1 Year at 33.49%, 6 Month at -13.23%, 3 Month at 2.48% and 1 Month at -2.72%.
