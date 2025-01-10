To

The Members of HARSHA ENGINEERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements: -

Opinion: -

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Harsha Engineers International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement, Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion: -

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters: -

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and auditors report thereon: -

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements: -

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows, statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements: -

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our works; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstance, we determine that a matter should not be communicate in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements: -

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 (The Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure - A, a statement on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(l)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in equity, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of directors is disqualified the as on 31st March,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls; refer to our separate report in Annexure - B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(6) of the Act, as amended:

I n our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations which can significantly impact its financial position.

ii. The company has made the provision, as required under the applicable laws or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. The company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection fund.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 32 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approvals of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has prescribed a new requirement for companies under the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 inserted by the Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules 2021 requiring companies, which use accounting software for maintaining its books of account, to use only such accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail of each and every transaction, creating an edit log of each change made in the books of account along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled. As stated in note 32.10 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used multiple accounting software for maintaining books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for instances mentioned below -

a) The audit trail feature was not enabled for certain changes made at the database level using privileged access rights to the SAP application and the underlying HANA database, used for maintenance of accounting records by the Company. Accounting software administration guide states that enabling the same all the time consumes storage space on the disk and can impact database performance significantly. Audit trail (edit log) is enabled at the application level.

b) One segment of the company has used an accounting software Tally for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the audit trail feature was not enabled.

Further, no instance of audit trail feature being tampered with was noted in respect of the accounting software. Presently, the log has been activated at the application and the privileged access to HANA database continues to be restricted to limited set of users who necessarily require this access for maintenance and administration of the database.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For, M/s Pankaj R. Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 107361W) CA Chintan Shah Partner (Membership No. 110142) UDIN: 24110142BKHCMO8740 Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 16, 2024

"ANNEXURE - A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HARSHA ENGINEERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1. I n respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and

Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification of some of fixed asset in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanations given by the management to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of documents, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to information and explanations given by the management, no revaluation of PPE or intangible asset has been done by the company during the year under review.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and result of our audit procedures, in our opinion, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its Inventories:

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and provided report prepared by them which is not formal and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In respect of inventories of stores and spares, the Management has a verification programme with appropriate procedures designed to cover the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is appropriate.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. (a) During the year, company has made investments and also provided loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and other parties , details are as follows:

Aggregate amount during the year Guarantee - Others 8597.89 lakhs Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date - Others 8597.89 lakhs

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions on which guarantee have been granted by the company during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

(d) According to the Information and explanations and based on our audit procedures ,there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days, at the end of the year.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to promoters or related parties.

4. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted deemed deposits from the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 and all other relevant provisions, if any, of the Act and the rules made thereunder.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of Companys products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Cess or other statutory dues as at 31 March, 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute, other than those mentioned as mentioned as under:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Period to which amount relates Amount Involved (Tax including interest) Amount Unpaid (Tax including interest) Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2012-13 62,710,500 62,428,936 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2013-14 66,463,860 66,463,854 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2015-16 107,276,220 107,276,220 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2016-17 92,621,463 92,621,463 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2017-18 245,892 -245,892 Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2017-18 26,088,617 2,699,670 Appeal Central Excise Act, 1944 and Service Tax Service Tax and Duty of Excise F.Y.2012-13 to F.Y.2017-18 82,244 82,244 High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 and Service Tax Service Tax and Duty of Excise F.Y.2012-13 to F.Y.2017-18 38,689 38,689 High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 and Service Tax Short Paid of Excise duty at the time of De Bonding of EOU F.Y.2007-08 to F.Y.2008-09 3,294,409 3,294,409 Adjudication Pending with CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 and Service Tax Service Tax and Duty of Excise F.Y.2015-16 to F.Y.2017-18 6,481,233 6,481,233 Appeal filed before the Comm. Appeal

8. According to information and explanations given to us , there was no transaction found unrecorded in the books of account of the company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under The Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. (a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks or any lender. During the year, the Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions or from the government .

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) On the basis of review of utilization of funds pertaining to term loans on an overall basis and related information made available to us, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which they are obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

13. Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 & 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable and all the transactions with related parties have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management the Company is generally profit-making company and there was no cash loss in last financial year also.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) As there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the end of previous financial year, the provision of section 135(6) of the Companies Act,2013 is not applicable.

For, M/s Pankaj R. Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 107361W) CA Chintan Shah Partner (Membership No. 110142) UDIN: 24110142BKHCMO8740 Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 16, 2024

"ANNEXURE - B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HARSHA ENGINEERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HARSHA ENGINEERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.