Harsha Engineers International Ltd Board Meeting

Harsha Engg Intl CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Harsha Engineers International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Harsha Engineers International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 30 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Change in Senior Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
Harsha Engineers International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Harsha Engineers International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31 2023 Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, February 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Harsha Engg Intl: Related News

No Record Found

