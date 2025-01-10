Harsha Engineers International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.04
91.04
77.25
77.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,154.42
1,032.64
490.8
383.28
Net Worth
1,245.46
1,123.68
568.05
460.53
Minority Interest
Debt
102.33
90.17
289.6
251.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.6
16.93
14.03
4.44
Total Liabilities
1,366.39
1,230.78
871.68
716.78
Fixed Assets
257.54
249.82
205.86
184.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
514.58
399.05
210.85
188.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.6
5.58
5.44
0
Networking Capital
492.83
455.61
417.54
308.94
Inventories
289.21
291.01
292.6
197.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
268.7
218.68
213.76
164.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
101.83
75.47
106.46
111.83
Sundry Creditors
-107.26
-74.71
-141.6
-94.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-59.65
-54.84
-53.68
-70.22
Cash
96.84
120.72
31.99
35.75
Total Assets
1,366.39
1,230.78
871.68
716.78
