Harsha Engineers International Ltd Summary

Harsha Engineers International Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated December 11, 2010. Subsequently, Companys name was changed to Harsha Engineers International Private Limited pursuant to the Scheme approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide order dated December 23, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued by the RoC on December 31, 2021. The Company status further got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Harsha Engineers International Limited on January 1, 2022. Harsha Engineers International expresses itself as a Core Engineering as well as Solar-EPC and O&M company which focuses on continuous learning and developments, to produce best Engineering products and provide best solar services as per customers requirement. Since its inception, the Company undertakes turnkey projects, using solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, including polycrystalline and thin-film materials under its Solar EPC segment, ranging from KW scale to MW scale. The Company having Engineering business which are in manufacturer of bearing cages & bushings having materials in form of brass, bronze, steel, and polyamide as well a capability to deliver stamping components primarily for the automotive and industrial customers. While the Company has principal production facilities at Changodar and Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, it also works production facilities in Changshu in China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania, through its subsidiaries.The Company established a 100% Export oriented Unit (EOU) at Moraiya, Ahmedabad in 2003. In 2010, it opened a new production facility in Changshu, China. The Company acquired Harsha Abakus Solar Private Limited - Turnkey Solution Provider for Solar Photovoltaics in 2010. The Company installed a large-size bearing cage machinery with capacity of 1,000 tonne at Changodar, Ahmedabad in 2012. It acquired Harsha Precision Bearing Components (China) Co. Ltd. located at Suzhou, Jiangsu, China in 2014; acquired Johnson Metal SRL located at Brasov, Romania in 2016. It established Stamped Components facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad in 2017; it commissioned a new plant at Changshu, China in 2019. The Company made an Initial Public Offer of 22,886,595 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating upto Rs 755 Crore comprising a fresh issue of 13,795,695 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 455 Crore and Offer for Sale for 9,090,900 equity shares aggregating to Rs 300 Crore in September, 2022. M/s Harsha Engineers BV merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation which was effective from November 14, 2022. The Company acquired 2 equity shares of M/s Harsha Engineers Europe SRL by purchasing shares from Mr. Rajendra Shah and Mr. Harish Rangwala who were holding 1 equity share of RON 10 each respectively. On account of this acquisition, M/s Harsha Engineers Europe SRL became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2022-23. Further, Company incorporated Harsha Engineers Advantek Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary company in 2023.