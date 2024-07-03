iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd Share Price

532.9
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open551.1
  • Day's High564.4
  • 52 Wk High598.8
  • Prev. Close551.05
  • Day's Low531.75
  • 52 Wk Low 330.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,157.49
  • P/E43.78
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value72.43
  • EPS12.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,495.07
  • Div. Yield0
Pricol Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

551.1

Prev. Close

551.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2,157.49

Day's High

564.4

Day's Low

531.75

52 Week's High

598.8

52 Week's Low

330.05

Book Value

72.43

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,495.07

P/E

43.78

EPS

12.58

Divi. Yield

0

Pricol Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Pricol Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Pricol Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.50%

Non-Promoter- 31.44%

Institutions: 31.44%

Non-Institutions: 30.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pricol Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.19

12.19

12.19

12.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

791.69

665.88

555.62

511.33

Net Worth

803.88

678.07

567.81

523.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,476.07

1,390.32

1,203.28

1,318.4

yoy growth (%)

6.16

15.54

-8.73

4.15

Raw materials

-1,037.7

-964.82

-843.67

-845.28

As % of sales

70.3

69.39

70.11

64.11

Employee costs

-181.64

-158.15

-146.47

-160.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.75

46.51

-25.99

74.21

Depreciation

-78.9

-90.95

-92.69

-71.56

Tax paid

-23.13

-31.91

3.84

-20.74

Working capital

-38.68

82.23

-70.8

8.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.16

15.54

-8.73

4.15

Op profit growth

-2.12

100.25

-44.54

16.42

EBIT growth

9.45

1,611.33

-94.05

22.01

Net profit growth

212.45

-106.85

-498.1

14.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,208.17

1,902.83

1,500.07

1,358.94

1,178.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,208.17

1,902.83

1,500.07

1,358.94

1,178.15

Other Operating Income

63.61

55.73

44.62

54.17

61.28

Other Income

13.16

14.34

8.82

33.51

14.86

Pricol Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pricol Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Vanitha Mohan

Independent Director

R Vidhya Shankar

Independent Director

Sriya Chari

Independent Director

S K Sundararaman

Independent Director

P Shanmugasundaram

Independent Director

ILANGO K

Independent Director

Navin Paul

Managing Director

Vikram Mohan

Executive Director & CEO

P.M.Ganesh

Independent Director

P Vijay Raghunath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pricol Ltd

Summary

Pricol Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Premier Instruments & Controls Limited on May 18, 2011. The name of the Company was changed from Premier Instruments & Controls Limited to Pricol Limited in June, 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Instrument clusters and other allied automobile components to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and replacement markets. The company carries out business operations in Driver Information Systems and Sensors, Pumps and Allied Products, Telematics and Wiping Systems catering to leading automotive OEMs in Two / Three Wheeler, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Farm Equipment and Off-road Vehicles across India and in International Markets in over 45 countries with more than 2000 product variants. Today, the company has 8 manufacturing plants across Coimbatore, Manesar, Pantnagar, Pune, Satara and Sricity in India, 1 manufacturing unit in Indonesia and 3 international offices in Tokyo, Dubai and Singapore. The Company commenced commercial production at Plant I in the year 1975 as one of Indias leading automotive components and precision engineered technological solutions and products manufacturers head quartered in Coimbatore, South India and it strides as a reputable global brand in the automotive component and products business, highly recognized by top automotive OEMs across the world. The Company established Plant II at Gurgaon, which commenced commercial operations from May
Company FAQs

What is the Pricol Ltd share price today?

The Pricol Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹532.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pricol Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pricol Ltd is ₹6495.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pricol Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pricol Ltd is 43.78 and 7.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pricol Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pricol Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pricol Ltd is ₹330.05 and ₹598.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pricol Ltd?

Pricol Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.60%, 3 Years at 68.13%, 1 Year at 47.08%, 6 Month at 13.35%, 3 Month at 15.63% and 1 Month at 10.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pricol Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pricol Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.51 %
Institutions - 31.44 %
Public - 30.05 %

