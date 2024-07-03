SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹551.1
Prev. Close₹551.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,157.49
Day's High₹564.4
Day's Low₹531.75
52 Week's High₹598.8
52 Week's Low₹330.05
Book Value₹72.43
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,495.07
P/E43.78
EPS12.58
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.19
12.19
12.19
12.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
791.69
665.88
555.62
511.33
Net Worth
803.88
678.07
567.81
523.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,476.07
1,390.32
1,203.28
1,318.4
yoy growth (%)
6.16
15.54
-8.73
4.15
Raw materials
-1,037.7
-964.82
-843.67
-845.28
As % of sales
70.3
69.39
70.11
64.11
Employee costs
-181.64
-158.15
-146.47
-160.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.75
46.51
-25.99
74.21
Depreciation
-78.9
-90.95
-92.69
-71.56
Tax paid
-23.13
-31.91
3.84
-20.74
Working capital
-38.68
82.23
-70.8
8.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.16
15.54
-8.73
4.15
Op profit growth
-2.12
100.25
-44.54
16.42
EBIT growth
9.45
1,611.33
-94.05
22.01
Net profit growth
212.45
-106.85
-498.1
14.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,208.17
1,902.83
1,500.07
1,358.94
1,178.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,208.17
1,902.83
1,500.07
1,358.94
1,178.15
Other Operating Income
63.61
55.73
44.62
54.17
61.28
Other Income
13.16
14.34
8.82
33.51
14.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Vanitha Mohan
Independent Director
R Vidhya Shankar
Independent Director
Sriya Chari
Independent Director
S K Sundararaman
Independent Director
P Shanmugasundaram
Independent Director
ILANGO K
Independent Director
Navin Paul
Managing Director
Vikram Mohan
Executive Director & CEO
P.M.Ganesh
Independent Director
P Vijay Raghunath
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pricol Ltd
Summary
Pricol Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Premier Instruments & Controls Limited on May 18, 2011. The name of the Company was changed from Premier Instruments & Controls Limited to Pricol Limited in June, 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Instrument clusters and other allied automobile components to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and replacement markets. The company carries out business operations in Driver Information Systems and Sensors, Pumps and Allied Products, Telematics and Wiping Systems catering to leading automotive OEMs in Two / Three Wheeler, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Farm Equipment and Off-road Vehicles across India and in International Markets in over 45 countries with more than 2000 product variants. Today, the company has 8 manufacturing plants across Coimbatore, Manesar, Pantnagar, Pune, Satara and Sricity in India, 1 manufacturing unit in Indonesia and 3 international offices in Tokyo, Dubai and Singapore. The Company commenced commercial production at Plant I in the year 1975 as one of Indias leading automotive components and precision engineered technological solutions and products manufacturers head quartered in Coimbatore, South India and it strides as a reputable global brand in the automotive component and products business, highly recognized by top automotive OEMs across the world. The Company established Plant II at Gurgaon, which commenced commercial operations from May
Read More
The Pricol Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹532.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pricol Ltd is ₹6495.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pricol Ltd is 43.78 and 7.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pricol Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pricol Ltd is ₹330.05 and ₹598.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pricol Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.60%, 3 Years at 68.13%, 1 Year at 47.08%, 6 Month at 13.35%, 3 Month at 15.63% and 1 Month at 10.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.