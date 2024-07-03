Summary

Pricol Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Premier Instruments & Controls Limited on May 18, 2011. The name of the Company was changed from Premier Instruments & Controls Limited to Pricol Limited in June, 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Instrument clusters and other allied automobile components to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and replacement markets. The company carries out business operations in Driver Information Systems and Sensors, Pumps and Allied Products, Telematics and Wiping Systems catering to leading automotive OEMs in Two / Three Wheeler, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Farm Equipment and Off-road Vehicles across India and in International Markets in over 45 countries with more than 2000 product variants. Today, the company has 8 manufacturing plants across Coimbatore, Manesar, Pantnagar, Pune, Satara and Sricity in India, 1 manufacturing unit in Indonesia and 3 international offices in Tokyo, Dubai and Singapore. The Company commenced commercial production at Plant I in the year 1975 as one of Indias leading automotive components and precision engineered technological solutions and products manufacturers head quartered in Coimbatore, South India and it strides as a reputable global brand in the automotive component and products business, highly recognized by top automotive OEMs across the world. The Company established Plant II at Gurgaon, which commenced commercial operations from May

Read More